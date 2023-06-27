Suddenly left back. Al-Jishari: I do not know the origins of this position

Ardon Gachari is the undisputed captain of the U-21 national team. The 20-year-old proves it at the European Championships, but also off the field.
In the second match of the European Championship, the Swiss national under-21 team got under its wheels against Italy in the first half and was trailing 0: 3 at halftime. Reacting Patrick Freemore, he brings new attacking power with Darian Mallis in the second half and replaces left-back Le Wayne Bloom. As a result, Ardon Gachari was pulled to fullback in the second half – he was thrown into the deep end.
“This is not my position. I didn’t know it before, I never played in this position before,” says Al-Jashari when asked about using it as a left-back. “I can’t judge myself how well I played because I don’t know the principles of this position well. But if I need this position, I will play for the team, not for myself.
We don’t have to hide from anyone.
For Jshari, this goes without saying. “I said before the tournament that I would be available for the team and of course for the coach as well,” the 20-year-old explained ahead of the final group match against France (Wednesday, 8.45pm).
Al-Jashari expects an intense match against the undefeated Frenchman. “We know what the starting point is and we have to win. We know it’s going to be a tough game, that we’re going to see a team of high quality. But we don’t have to hide from anyone, we’ve proven that many times.”
There are scenarios in which Switzerland qualify for the quarter-finals with a draw or even a defeat. But you don’t want to be dependent on support. Jachari makes it clear and knows: “We go into the game to win. Against good countries like Italy or France, it’s the details that matter”.
Under 21 euro 2023: Switzerland – France
