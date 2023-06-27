Suddenly left back. Al-Jishari: I do not know the origins of this position

Al-Jashari in the left-back position: “I do not know the principles of this position” Ardon Jachari has to step in at left-back for the European Championship’s Group Two match against Italy and admits in the press conference that he doesn’t have much experience in that position. 06/27/2023

Ardon Gachari is the undisputed captain of the U-21 national team. The 20-year-old proves it at the European Championships, but also off the field.

no time? Blue News sums it up for you The Swiss U-21 team meets France in the final group match of the European Championship.

Ardon Jachari expects a tough game, but says: “We don’t have to hide from anyone.”

In addition, the 20-year-old is showing his leadership qualities both on and off the field.

In the second match of the European Championship, the Swiss national under-21 team got under its wheels against Italy in the first half and was trailing 0: 3 at halftime. Reacting Patrick Freemore, he brings new attacking power with Darian Mallis in the second half and replaces left-back Le Wayne Bloom. As a result, Ardon Gachari was pulled to fullback in the second half – he was thrown into the deep end.

“This is not my position. I didn’t know it before, I never played in this position before,” says Al-Jashari when asked about using it as a left-back. “I can’t judge myself how well I played because I don’t know the principles of this position well. But if I need this position, I will play for the team, not for myself.

We don’t have to hide from anyone.

For Jshari, this goes without saying. “I said before the tournament that I would be available for the team and of course for the coach as well,” the 20-year-old explained ahead of the final group match against France (Wednesday, 8.45pm).

Under-21 coach framework: ‘We need to be more defensive as a team’ Before the decisive group match in the European Under-21 Championships for the Swiss national team, Patrich explains the framework what his teammates need to improve against France. 06/27/2023

Al-Jashari expects an intense match against the undefeated Frenchman. “We know what the starting point is and we have to win. We know it’s going to be a tough game, that we’re going to see a team of high quality. But we don’t have to hide from anyone, we’ve proven that many times.”

There are scenarios in which Switzerland qualify for the quarter-finals with a draw or even a defeat. But you don’t want to be dependent on support. Jachari makes it clear and knows: “We go into the game to win. Against good countries like Italy or France, it’s the details that matter”.

Daniel Gigax: “Switzerland should not hide from the French at all in terms of their play” After the setback in the second group match against Italy, the U-21 national team needs to beat France. Our blue sports expert Daniel Gijacs believes in the knockout stage. 06/27/2023

Under 21 euro 2023: Switzerland – France Wed 28.06.2016 20:10 – 23:05 ∙ SRF Mon ∙ 175 min See also So viele Punkte brings Touchdown, Field Goal, Extrapunkt, Safety and Two-Point-Conversion

More about the European Under-21 Championship