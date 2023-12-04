December 4, 2023

Football from the major leagues – Sommer keeps a clean sheet against Napoli – Felix’s goal against Atletico – Sport

Eileen Curry December 4, 2023 5 min read
Yann Sommer is on an amazing journey.

Italian League: Inter leads again after the victory

Inter Milan won away to defending champion Napoli 3-0. Hakan Calhanoglu (44) scored a goal with a powerful shot shortly before the end of the first half to give the visitors the lead. In the second half, Nicolo Barella increased the score for the Nerazzurri in the 61st minute after strong preparatory work from Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram in the 85th minute. Napoli started the match promisingly and had some chances, especially in the first half, but it disappointed for long periods. Yann Sommer kept his eighth clean sheet in the tournament. Inter is at the top of the standings again, ahead of Juventus of Torino.

Spanish League: Barcelona wins the match with 6 points

The Spanish club Barcelona won, in the evening match, in the 15th round of the Spanish League, over Atletico Madrid. This means that the Catalans have overtaken the Colchoneros in the table, who still have a game in hand, and now occupy third place, with Joao Felix, of all people, scoring the decisive goal. The Portuguese is currently on loan from Atletico and scored in the 28th minute to seal the famous win.



