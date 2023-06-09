Early Final in Paris – Semi-Finalist Dream Djokovic-Alcaraz: ‘Beat the Best’ – Sports

In the semifinals of the French Open, there is a giant duel between generations Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz said one exact same sentence in their media conferences after their quarterfinal victory: “If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best.” And they both leave no doubt before Friday’s duel: they both want to be the best and see each other as one of the best players to win.

Follow the Paris semi-final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic on Friday from 2:50pm live on SRF Zwei and in the SRF sports app. There are more top games right in the Eurosport (Pay) app.

“Since the draw, everyone has been expecting this semi-final,” Alcaraz realizes. “Including me. And I absolutely want this match.” For once, the often over-the-top designation of the predicted finalist is true – no matter who will be in the other semi-finals.

Much will be at stake. Djokovic wants to become the sole record holder ahead of Rafael Nadal with his 23rd Grand Slam title, and Alcaraz wants to win at Roland Garros for the first time after winning the US Open and defend his position as world number 1. They played against each other once. A year ago, Alcaraz won a third-set tiebreaker on clay courts in Madrid.

“I saw Djokovic millions of times on TV, semifinals and finals, and how he won big titles,” Alcaraz recalls. “Now competing against him in such a semi-final is a dream come true.” The young Spaniard is in his second Grand Slam semi-final, and the Serb is in his 45th – one less than Roger Federer.

Experience or youthful freshness?

Could experience be the key? Alcaraz laughs. “I would like to believe that my youth is decisive.” Djokovic “rock physically,” confirms “Carlitos.” He knew that a very difficult task awaited him.

This reminds me of another Hispanic.

But it will not overwhelm him. Alcaraz has also proven with his 10 tournament victories – including the US Open with those in Indian Wells and Miami and twice in Madrid – that he’s also a man for the big moments.

The inevitable comparison with Nadal

Djokovic knows that, too. “He works hard, is a very complete player and brings tremendous strength on the pitch,” the 36-year-old Serbian said appreciatively. And with a smile: “He reminds me of another Spaniard, but he plays with his left hand.”

He means, of course, Rafael Nadal, 14-time champion in Paris. It’s the highest praise possible for someone just emerging from their teenage years. So it is not possible to identify a clear favorite in the duel of generations. One thing is for sure: Roland-Garros’ largest stadium will be packed and rocking on Friday.