Will Guillemenot return to Servette?

soccer

FCSG striker Guillemenot ahead of a potential return to Geneva – and what’s currently going on at FC St.Gallen St. Gallen striker Jeremy Guillemino looks set to return to youth club Servette. The club and the players must already agree. In addition, FC St. Gallen has a new video analyst and should also deal with full-back Sylvain Seidler.

St. Gallen’s Jeremy Guillemino in the return leg against Winterthur. Photo: Claudio Thoma/Fresh Fox

Jeremy Guillemino has had a good season. With 11 goals, the 25-year-old from Geneva was the second-highest scorer for St. Gallen, with seven assists, along with Lukas Gürtler, the team’s best.

The striker has been playing in eastern Switzerland for four and a half years and has been the longest-serving player in coach Peter Seidler’s team since Alessandro Croce left for FC Vaduz.

It’s still about the transfer fee

Now it seems that there is a return from Guillemenot to his training club. The Tribune de Genève writes that both Servette and the striker are interested in working together. Guillemenot’s agent Zouhair Essikal has gone further and says an agreement has already been reached with Servette, although the player has other offers.

Servette and FC St.Gallen have yet to find each other in terms of transfer fees. Guillemenot remains under contract in eastern Switzerland until 2024 after the clause is implemented for a certain number of matches played.

Unlike St. Gallen, Geneva plays European. As runners-up, Servette, now coached by René Weiler, qualified for the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League. The Romans meet Ukrainians from the Dnieper or Belgians from Genk.

Guillemenot left Servette in 2016 after promotion from the Promotion League to the Challenge League and moved to FC Barcelona’s academy. He stayed in Spain for two years before moving to Austria. After almost half a year without any match practice in Rapid Wien, St. Gallen signed Guillemenot in January 2019.

This season, the 25-year-old not only made great progress in football, but also significantly reduced the “swallow” of a lot of criticism.

Sylvain Seidler subject?

In addition to the return from Betim Fazliji, Silvan Sidler’s commitment is also an option at FC St.Gallen. The 24-year-old right-back moved from FC Luzern to Arminia Bielefeld a year ago. A few days ago, Seidler was relegated to the third division with the Germans, which led to the expiration of the contract until 2025.

Sylvain Seidler in March 2022 still in FC Luzern dress. Photo: Martin Meinberger/Fresh Fox

Apparently, the new video parser commit is already fixed. As “proxifoot.ch” writes, Maxime Antonelli is strengthening the team of coaches of Zeidler. Antonelli was coach of Interregional Serie B club CS Italia in Geneva, from which he resigned six weeks earlier. Zeidler knows the new coach through mutual acquaintances. As of now, the 32-year-old has worked 70 percent of the time in a bank.

He will succeed Antonelli Simon Falk, who left FC St. Gallen after two years.