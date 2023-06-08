Soccer – Messi’s plans in Miami spark US media and sports excitement – Sports

MIAMI (AP) – More important than LeBron James moving to the Miami Heat 13 years ago, more important than David Beckham moving to the Los Angeles Galaxy 16 years ago – the American media and sports stars are celebrating Lionel Messi’s decision as a future pro. By Inter Miami as a sensation.

The New York Times wrote that Beckham’s arrival in Los Angeles in 2007 “changed the world’s perception of ambition and quality.” Messi will now “pay more attention to the league in the run-up to the 2026 World Cup”.

“What an amazing move from Miami,” former NFL star JJ Watt wrote. “Messi. Wow.” NBA star Trae Young promised to visit Miami, and Giannis Antetokounmpo welcomed the 35-year-old Argentine.

“Obviously the biggest transfer”

The fact that the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner moves to Miami three years before the World Cups in the USA, Canada and Mexico is one thing – that it’s only six months after he won with Argentina at the Qatar World Cup and he’s clearly still at a very high level but More important to Major League Soccer.

“Messi’s decision to play in the United States may be the biggest boost ever to professional American football,” the Associated Press wrote. Pele, Franz Beckenbauer, Thierry Henry and Bastian Schweinsteiger played for an American club. “But to have a player no worse than when he was at his peak just months after lifting the World Cup is huge.”

“It’s clearly the biggest transfer,” said US international Walker Zimmerman. “It reminds us a bit of when Beckham came in. You see how the league has changed in the 15 years since then, and hopefully 15 years from now you’ll see all the growth that comes from that addition. I think it’s amazing.”

The expiration of the Paris Saint-Germain contract

MLS itself reacted to the impending move and welcomed the high-profile arrival of Inter Miami. “We are pleased that Lionel Messi has said that he intends to join Inter Miami and Major League Soccer this summer,” the league said in a statement. “While there is still work to be done to complete the deal, we look forward to welcoming one of the greatest footballers of all time to our league.”

The 35-year-old Argentine world champion had earlier announced his plans in an interview with Spanish sports newspapers Mundo Deportivo and Sport. “I’ve decided I’m going to Miami,” he said.

He explained that they weren’t yet in 100 percent agreement and “there are still a few things that need clarification, but we’ve decided I’ll just stick with my way there.” He did not reveal any details or anything about a possible contract period with Miami. He can move for free, and his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires.

