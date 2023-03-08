Bayern Munich knock out PSG – Almost nothing came from Messi and Mbappe

Nothing will happen again with PSG’s and Kylian Mbappe’s handle pot.Photo: Cornerstone

Paris Saint-Germain loses again in the Champions League in the round of 16. The French lose the return match against Bayern Munich 0-2 and come out with an aggregate score of 0-3. Milan beat Tottenham after the second leg without goals.

08/03/2023, 23:09 08/03/2023, 23:37

Once again, the Parisian cast was not up to par when it mattered most. As in the first leg, the French failed to score against Bayern Munich, and even with Kylian Mbappe in the starting line-up, Christophe Galtier’s volatile side thought little of themselves against Bayern’s well-equipped defence.

Even the last stage of pressure bounced off the German fort. Instead, former Parisian Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored on the hour mark and Serge Gnabry scored in the home side’s dying minutes.

Choupo-Moting took advantage of Marco Verratti losing the ball on the edge of the box, a powerful cross from Kingsley Coman and Leon Goretzka’s pass, which was ready to score. Gnabry completed a counter-attack when, in despair, the Parisians threw all defensive safeguards into the sea.

For the second time, Bayern Munich won without conceding a goal, and for the fifth time in the last seven attempts, Paris Saint-Germain failed in the round of 16 in the Champions League. And as high as the Parisians’ hopes were with superstar Mbappe, who was once again fully fit, what was ultimately presented was sobering.

summer dropouts

Only once did the guests in Munich become truly dangerous, thanks to the support of Jan Sommer. The Swiss goalkeeper headed in a ball after 37 minutes in the preliminary game, which should have meant 0-1 from Bayern’s point of view. Vitina had an empty goal in front of him from twelve meters out, but because his shot wasn’t powerful enough, Matthijs de Ligt made a much-needed save from the line.

See also The defending champion abroad - Belgium trembles over Portugal in the quarter-finals - sport One more round: Jan Sommer celebrates.Photo: Cornerstone

Otherwise, Sommer remained blameless and Bayern Munich dominated the deeply disappointing attack around Mbappe and Messi almost effortlessly. And the video assistant referee canceled two of the goals of the hosts, a header that deflected slightly by Choupo Moting in the 52nd minute, and Sadio Mane supposedly 3-0 in stoppage time.

Bayern Munich – Paris Saint-Germain 2: 0 (0: 0)

SR Orsato (ITA).

Portals: 61. Choupo-Moting 1-0. 89 Gnabry 2-0.

Bayern Munich: summer; Stanisek, Upamecano, de Ligt; Goretzka, Kimmich; Coman (Gnabry 86), Müller (Cancelo 86), Musiala (Mané 81), Davies; Choupo Moting (Saneh 68).

Paris Saint-Germain: Donnarumma. Danilo Pereira, Ramos, Marquinhos (Mucele 36 / Pichiappo 46); Hakimi, Vitina (81 Ikitake), Verratti, Ruiz (76 Zaire Emery), Nuno Mendes (81 Bernat); Messi, Mbappe.

comments: Bayern Munich without Pavard (suspended), Neuer and Hernandez (both injured). Paris Saint-Germain without Neymar and Kimpembe (both injured). 36. Marquinhos retired injured. For reservations: 94. Hakimi.

Tottenham 0-0 Milan

And in the second match on Wednesday evening, Tottenham and Milan drew 0-0 in London. A 1-0 win in the first leg sent Milan into the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2012. Tottenham, where manager Antonio Conte returned to the sidelines after an operation in early February, were outnumbered in the final quarter of the hour after being shown a card. Yellow and red against Christian Romero.

Milan goalkeeper Mike Minnan made sure there was no extra time with a powerful save from Harry Kane in the 93rd minute.

Tottenham Hotspur 0-0 AC Milan

SR Turpin (France).

Tottenham: Watchman; Romero, Lenglet, Davies; Emerson (70 Richarlison), Skip, Hojbjerg, Perisic (Boro 53); Kulusevski (83 Sanchez), Jr.; Ken.

Milan: Minyan. Thiaw, Tomori, Kalulu, Hernandez; Little Christ (56. Saelemaekers), Krunic, Tonali; Diaz (Bennaser 81), Giroud (Origi 81), Leao (Rebic 89).

comments: Tottenham without Dier (suspended), Lloris, Sessegnon and Bentancourt (all injured). Milan without Ibrahimovic (not registered for the Champions League). 77. A red yellow card against Romero. 93. Post shot Origi. Cautions: Romero XVII. 21- Lenglet. 21. Conte (Tottenham coach). 93. Thiaw. 95. Skip. (ram/sda)