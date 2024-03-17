Quarter-final against Bale – Malgin makes the difference: ZSC starts the qualifiers with a win – Sport

The ZSC Lions advance to the quarterfinals of the playoffs against Bell thanks to a 4-3 home win.

The winner of the match in Zurich was Denis Malgin, who single-handedly converted the score from 2:3 to 4:3 with two goals.

There is also no respite in the other quarterfinal series that opened Saturday. Friborg Goteron wins over Lugano 6:2.

With a double strike in the 46th and 48th minutes, Denis Malgin settled a difficult first quarter-final match for the ZSC Lions. Zurich's top scorer first used the rebound from Joren van Botelberg on the power play to make it 3-3 at home. But that was not enough: Malgin capped off an individual performance with great determination in front of Biel's goal with the winning goal.

The guests from Sealand opened the final section with a bang. They took their first lead of the game through Luca Conte in the 44th minute. Fabio Hofer unselfishly passed the ball to his fellow striker in a somewhat better position in front of goal. Biel, who had leveled the scores at 2-2 through Tony Rajala before the second siren sounded, suddenly went close to the Lucky Punch away from home.

legend: Acclaimed Zurich match winner

Denis Malgin.

Keystone / Ennio Lenza



Lively exchange of blows

ZSC initially did not notice a twelve-day break after the end of the qualifiers at all. The Zurich team immediately took the puck into their hands and tried to restrict the opponent at the back. The efforts really started to pay off in the 10th minute when Derek Grant made it 1-0 through Bale's Yannick Borin.

The exchange of attractive blows began in the second third. Vinzenz Rohrer narrowly missed to make it 2-0. Immediately after the penalty kick against Jannik Zender expired, Aleksei Heponemi made it 1-1 at the other end (24th minute).

However, Willie Reddy was not puzzled by the reaction. At the second attempt, he beat Van Buttelbergh with a backhand winner to give Zurich another lead (26th) with only his third goal of the season.

And this is how it continues

The ZSC Lions also won their fifth matchup of the season against Bell. The series of quarter-final matches continues at Biel on Monday evening. The qualifiers also begin on Sunday evening for the remaining teams with matches between Lausanne – Davos and Zug – Bern.