Kerr and Devin will miss the first T20 against England

Amelia Kerr and Sophie Devine will miss the T20 International series opener against England at University Otago Oval on Tuesday.

Kerr's Mumbai Indians were eliminated from the WPL by Devine's Royal Challenger's Bangalore side yesterday morning, but complications with travel from India mean Kerr will not return to New Zealand in time to feature in the opening T20I.

She will be available for the second match at Saxton Oval on Friday, and Devine, who will leave India immediately after tomorrow morning's WPL final, is also expected to be available to join her.

Wellington Blaze batsman Georgia Plimmer has been called into the squad as a substitute and a second player will also be selected from the New Zealand A squad after today's second T20 match against England A in Queenstown.

Plimmer featured in New Zealand A's defeat to England A yesterday and will feature in the second T20 today, before reuniting with the squad in Dunedin this evening.

White Ferns coach Ben Sawyer said the late return of Devine and Kerr to the team provided an opportunity to build depth.

“It's obviously disappointing not to have Millie or Sophie with us for the series opener,” Sawyer said.



“We have known this could be the case for some time, so we have made plans for all scenarios, and the positive is that it gives other players a chance to test themselves against a strong English team.

Sawyer said Blimmer was a strong addition to the team in the opening match against England.

“Georgia has been a regular part of our squad for some time now and will be involved in the ODIs – so we have full confidence in their ability to come in and contribute in the opening T20.

The absence of Devine and Kerr means Susie Bates will captain the side in the series opener in Dunedin.

White Ferns Team – 1st T20I vs England – Susie Bates (c), Aiden Carson (Otago Sparks), Bernadine Bezuidenhout (Northern Brave), Izzy Jeez (Auckland Hearts), Maddie Green (Auckland Hearts), Brooke Halliday (Auckland Hearts), Fran Jonas (Auckland Hearts), Jess Kerr (Wellington Belize), Rosemary Mair (Central Hinds), Georgia Plimmer (Wellington Belize), Hannah Rowe (Central Hinds), Leah Tahoe (Witches of Canterbury).