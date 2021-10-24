Moke: a cult convertible now with an electric motor

British company Moke International will switch production of the open recreational vehicle to an electric version in 2022. The range should be 144 kilometers.

The Moke, also known as the Mini Moke, began its career in the 1960s as a military vehicle based on the classic Austin Mini. The four-seater, open in all respects, quickly became a prestigious recreational vehicle, preferred in areas with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures.





In 2018, the Moke celebrated its appearance at the Paris trade fair as an electric car, launched by a company in France (more on this in the photo presentation linked above in the article). But around this project calm reigned again. Now there is news from Great Britain, the home of the Moke. Moke International, which claims the rights to the brand and the vehicle, plans to shift production of the four-seater compact car to electric vehicles from January 2022; The production of cars with internal combustion engines is being phased out. The first deliveries of the electric moke should take place from September of next year.





144 km of electric range

Moki International The electric moq should weigh only 800 kg.

“Converting the Moke to an electric motor ensures that one of Britain’s most popular car brands will appeal for many generations to come. We are proud to write a new chapter in one of the most beautiful love stories in British motoring history,” he said. Isobel Dando, CEO of Moke International.





The Moke’s electric motor should provide a maximum output of 33 kW (45 PS). With a weight of only 800 kilograms, this is probably quite enough, which also applies to the top speed of 100 km / h.





The manufacturer of the small series has not yet provided any information on the storage capacity or design of the battery. However, the charging time is limited to four hours via the Type 2 plug until the battery is full. Hence a range of up to 144 km can be achieved. So the electric Moke is mainly suitable as a short-range vehicle for driving to the beach and back to the holiday home or hotel resort.





In the UK, the electric moc is said to be available with prices starting at £29,150 (around €34,500). The company’s model range will also include left-hand drive variants for export to the European Union and other countries.





conclusion

Emission-free locally in good weather to the restaurant or to the beach: with an electric moq, this should be possible from 2022. The cost of a small four-seater with an electric motor is about 34,500 euros.