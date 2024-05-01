Champions League semi-final first leg – Vinicius double for Real Madrid's good starting position: 2-2 at Bayern – Sports

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid tied 2-2 in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final.

Vinicius Junior put Real Madrid ahead against the run of play, and Leroy Sane and Harry Kane turned the game in Bayern's favor from the penalty spot.

Vinicius equalized again, also from the point, to make the final score 2-2.

The Real Madrid visitors launched another attack in the 82nd minute, again through Vinicius Junior, as the Brazilian found his compatriot Rodrigo in the penalty area, who turned Min Jae Kim poorly positioned, fell and won a penalty kick. Vinicius took care of the matter and equalized again. 2:2 was also the final score.

A brave start from Bayern

The hosts started out like the fire department. Intent on taking the lead, Leroy Sane had his first chance in the first minute. Sane, who has missed the last four Bundesliga matches due to injury, failed in a 1-on-1 against Real goalkeeper Andriy Lunin. And it continued like this: Harry Kane and Sane again had other chances a few minutes later.

After Bayern's first Sturm & Drang phase, things became more balanced. In the 23rd minute, Toni Kroos, Real Madrid's strategist, had a flash of inspiration: Vinicius pulled Kim from the back four and ran towards goal. Kroos dispatched the striker, who had remained very cold in front of Manuel Neuer, and skillfully raced into the goal. Despite Kroos's wonderful pass, Real Madrid's lead was a surprise.

Another strong start from the hosts

Bayern also started better in the second half. Determined to make up the gap, Bayern ran forward. The Munich team succeeded in turning this match around within a few minutes:

Minute 53: Konrad Laimer passes the ball to Sane on the right. Like Arjen Robben at the best of times, he moves from the right side into the middle and catches Lunin with a powerful shot at the near post.

Konrad Laimer passes the ball to Sane on the right. Like Arjen Robben at the best of times, he moves from the right side into the middle and catches Lunin with a powerful shot at the near post. Minute 57: A few minutes later, Jamal Musiala received the ball, penetrated the penalty area and passed it to Lucas Vazquez. Kane takes charge, carries Lunin into the other corner and puts Bayern in front.

After that, things returned to balance again until Kim brought down Rodrigo inside his own penalty area.

A milestone for Mueller

For Thomas Müller, the semi-final first leg was his 150th top-flight match, all of which he played for Bayern Munich. He still has 5 players left, none of whom are active in Europe anymore. Record holder Cristiano Ronaldo has played 183 Champions League matches.

And this is how it continues

The return match is scheduled to be held next Wednesday at the Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.