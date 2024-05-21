May 21, 2024

Billionaire’s Mission to Save the Hubble Telescope: NASA Skeptical

Faye Stephens May 21, 2024 2 min read

Now a billionaire wants to actively help NASA save the Hubble Space Telescope. Hubble has its best days behind it. Due to atmospheric friction, it is steadily sinking towards the Earth, and experts expect it to collapse in the next decade.

Since the end of the Space Shuttle era in 2011, there has been no way to repair the telescope or increase its trajectory. Although some technical problems have been resolved from the ground, the end is in sight.

However, Jared Isaacman, a billionaire with a passion for space travel, revealed a plan to save Hubble. As part of his “Polaris Dawn” space program, he is planning a mission to increase the telescope’s path. This is what the Frankfurter Rundschau newspaper reported.

Although NASA can save costs this way, it is skeptical. According to media reports, there are concerns about the dangers of spacewalks. Something like this has never been done before from a “Crew Dragon” capsule.

However, Isaacman remained steadfast. He confirmed this at an event about the planned “spacewalk”. “This risk will certainly be taken.”

NASA should use this. He added: “I would say this is more than reasonable.” It’s very clear to do that.”

Whether or not his mission to rescue the Hubble Telescope will be successful remains an open question. Isaacman and his crew are willing to take risks and break new ground in private space travel.

See also  Magic Crystals for Quantum Physics - Special Research

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

8 min read

This weight loss method is really effective

May 21, 2024 Faye Stephens
3 min read

Space: Do we owe life on Earth to cosmic dust? – knowledge

May 21, 2024 Faye Stephens
5 min read

Tunnel effect: controlling the speed of particles moving faster than light

May 20, 2024 Faye Stephens

You may have missed

1 min read

Automotive News reports that Nissan is suspending plans for EV production in the US

May 21, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

An international consortium bears the costs: Electricity deal: 700 kilometers of cable between Germany and Great Britain

May 21, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Billionaire’s Mission to Save the Hubble Telescope: NASA Skeptical

May 21, 2024 Faye Stephens
6 min read

Ice Hockey World Cup Tuesday – Canada wins group – No quarterfinals for Austria – Sports

May 21, 2024 Eileen Curry