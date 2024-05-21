Billionaire’s Mission to Save the Hubble Telescope: NASA Skeptical

Now a billionaire wants to actively help NASA save the Hubble Space Telescope. Hubble has its best days behind it. Due to atmospheric friction, it is steadily sinking towards the Earth, and experts expect it to collapse in the next decade.

Since the end of the Space Shuttle era in 2011, there has been no way to repair the telescope or increase its trajectory. Although some technical problems have been resolved from the ground, the end is in sight.

However, Jared Isaacman, a billionaire with a passion for space travel, revealed a plan to save Hubble. As part of his “Polaris Dawn” space program, he is planning a mission to increase the telescope’s path. This is what the Frankfurter Rundschau newspaper reported.

Although NASA can save costs this way, it is skeptical. According to media reports, there are concerns about the dangers of spacewalks. Something like this has never been done before from a “Crew Dragon” capsule.

However, Isaacman remained steadfast. He confirmed this at an event about the planned “spacewalk”. “This risk will certainly be taken.”

NASA should use this. He added: “I would say this is more than reasonable.” It’s very clear to do that.”

Whether or not his mission to rescue the Hubble Telescope will be successful remains an open question. Isaacman and his crew are willing to take risks and break new ground in private space travel.

