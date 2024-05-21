May 21, 2024

Ice Hockey World Cup Tuesday – Canada wins group – No quarterfinals for Austria – Sports

Eileen Curry May 21, 2024 6 min read
Ice Hockey World Cup Tuesday – Canada wins group – No quarterfinals for Austria – Sports


  • Canada beat the hosts in Prague 4:3 in the World Cup finals in the Czech Republic and finished Group A in first place.
  • Austria surprisingly lost to Great Britain and thus missed the quarter-finals.

Group A

Canada – Czech Republic 4:3 EST: In the home team’s final match in the group stage, Czech fans in Prague experienced the full range of emotions once again. After two scoreless thirds, the Czech Republic trailed 3-1 until the 56th minute. So the goalkeeper was replaced early on by a sixth player on the field – and it worked: at 6 to 4, Ondrej Palat made it 2:3 (57th place) and at 6 For 5, Lakers player Roman Cervenka made the field shake with the equalizing goal (59.). It was also Cervenka who was awarded a penalty in extra time. But this turned out to be a breakthrough. When outnumbered, Dylan Cousins ​​launched Canada to victory. The Maple Leaves thus ensured the group’s undefeated victory.

Austria – Great Britain 2:4: The tournament ended with a surprise defeat for Austria. Roger Bader’s side lost 4-2 in Prague to Great Britain, who had already been relegated and had yet to win. A win would have caught up with Finland on points, and the Nordics needed a point in the evening’s match against Switzerland in the fight for a place in the quarter-finals. As it was, the Austrians, who played well in this World Cup, not only in the coup against the Finns (3:2 after 0:2), fell out of the race for a place in the knockout stage.

Group B

Latvia – USA 3:6: The Americans finished second behind Sweden in a turbulent match. After Matt Boldy put the USA ahead 4-1 15 seconds into the final period, everything was pointing to an easy victory. But Latvia was back in the game within 16 seconds (45) thanks to two goals. The Balts, who would have had a chance of reaching the quarter-finals had they won after 60 minutes, tried everything after 3:5 (min. 49). However, without a goalkeeper in goal, they conceded 3:6.

France – Germany 3:6: Germany finished the group stage by beating France in third place and the runners-up’s progress was already certain since Saturday and Latvia’s win over Slovakia. Against a cheerful France, Harold Kreis’s team had to make up the gap three times. With a double strike 22 seconds into the first half, the Germans took their first lead in a wild middle third before extending it early in the final half.

Ice Hockey World Championship in the Czech Republic


SRF 2, Ice Hockey World Cup – Highlights, May 20, 2024, 10:50pm;


