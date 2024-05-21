An international consortium bears the costs: Electricity deal: 700 kilometers of cable between Germany and Great Britain

Wilhelmshaven (dpa/nf) – In order to connect the energy networks between Germany and Great Britain, the construction phase of the first electricity cable with a length of more than 700 kilometers between the two countries has begun in Wilhelmshaven.

Near the planned German landing point, Federal Economy Minister Robert Habeck (Green Party) symbolically flipped the first lawn with British Secretary of State for Trade Policy Gregory Hands, Lower Saxony Economics Minister Olaf Lies (SPD) and the chairwoman of the NewConnect party. Project company Julia Prescott. The cable, which runs largely through the North Sea, is scheduled to become operational in 2028.

Habeck: The goal is decarbonization

Economy Minister Habek (Green Party) said that the new electricity connection will ensure flexibility in the transmission of renewable energies. “The more connected Europe is, the larger the network, the more efficiently the system is operated and controlled, and decarbonisation is one of the main goals.” Climate neutral energy supply “, to be implemented.”

Above all Excess wind energy ,Indians German North Sea It is produced, but so far cannot be transported overland due to bottlenecks in the electricity grid, and can be exported to Great Britain via submarine cable. The UK is currently a net importer of electricity.

The line, called NewConnect, will be able to transport up to 1.4 gigawatts of electricity in both directions – this roughly corresponds to the output of a nuclear power plant and, according to the project company, enough power for about 1.5 million households. The 725-kilometre-long cable aims to connect the German transmission network from Wilhelmshaven to the British network on Green Island in the English county of Kent at the mouth of the River Thames. An international consortium will bear the investment costs, amounting to approximately three billion euros. NewConnect is implemented as a privately funded project by an international consortium (Merriam, Allianz Capital Partners, Kansai Electric Power).

Britain produces electricity from wind, natural gas, coal and nuclear energy.

Nuclear power plants in Great Britain:

A number of reactor blocks from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s were taken out of service.

In processIn Great Britain there are nine reactor units – in Hartlepool, Lancashire, Suffolk and East Lothian, Scotland.

Under construction Existing reactor blocks: Hinkley Point C1 and Hinkley Point C1 (Somerset) will be commissioned from 2029 to 2031.