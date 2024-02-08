European Hockey Tour in Sweden – The national team still has to wait for its first win – Sports

The Swiss national ice hockey team lost its first match on the European Hockey Tour in Sweden 2:4 to Finland.

The national team took the lead after only 86 seconds, but it was not effective enough after that.

Coach Patrick Fischer's team continues its match on Saturday against host Sweden.

The Swiss national ice hockey team has yet to get up to speed on the European Hockey Tour this season. The national team has not yet been able to achieve victory in the six matches it has played so far. The Swiss wanted to overcome this gap in the third stop of the tour in Sweden. First, Finland was waiting for Patrick Fischer's team.

The Swiss started the match in Karlskoga with great momentum. After only 86 seconds, the goal was behind Finnish goalkeeper Emil Larmi. Théo Rochette who made his debut in Nati showed an overview and perfectly demonstrated the free-standing Thierry Bader. He showed no weakness against Larmy and scored a goal to make the score 1-0.

As a result, an equality game developed. The Swiss team was strong defensively and did not allow any chances. But Fisher's men failed to increase the score. Meanwhile, the Finns worked their way into the game better and scored a deserved equalizer just before half-time. Arttu Hyry released Eemil Erholtz who showed no problems in front of Joren van Pottelberghe.

The final third was 1-1, and the goals fell like ripe fruit:

Minute 48: Juha Jääskä beats Van Pottelberghe with a powerful shot to put Finland ahead for the first time.

Minute 53: Kaski has plenty of space on the blue line and scores Finland's third goal with a precise finish.

Minute 54: Marc Marchon brings the national team back into the game. The Kloten native scored 2-3 in his debut for Nati.

Minute 55: The Finns' reaction was immediate. Nico Huhtanen didn't give up on Van Botelberg and pushed the puck over the goal line to make it 4-2.

Fisher's young team was unable to respond, and the score remained 2:4. The difference in this game was efficiency. The Swiss were often energetic, but in the end they were not effective enough. This ultimately led to the team's seventh defeat this season on the European Hockey Tour.

The Swiss still have two chances to get their first win in Sweden this week. The match will be held on Saturday with the hosts, who beat the Czech Republic 4-1 on Thursday. One day later, the national team meets the Czech Republic.