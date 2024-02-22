“Put the Pope on the list”: After this response from Reeve, Petrik and Kelchsberger laugh in tears

After this response from Reeve, Kelchsberger and Petrick laugh In the Champions League blue studio, Marcel Reiff was asked about possible successors to Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel. His answer immediately annoyed Mladen Petrić and Roman Kilchsberger. 02/21/2024

In the Champions League blue studio, Marcel Reiff was asked about possible successors to Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel. His answer immediately annoyed Mladen Petrić and Roman Kilchsberger.

no time? Blue News sums it up for you In the Champions League blue studio, Marcel Reiff commented on the list of possible successors to Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel – and elicited a fit of laughter from Roman Kilchsberger and Mladen Petric.

Reeve does not see any of the mentioned names as real candidates to coach Munich, with the exception of Xabi Alonso. But the Leverkusen coach, like Zinedine Zidane, has other plans.

Xavi, Zinedine Zidane, Jose Mourinho or Xabi Alonso – the list of possible successors to outgoing Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel is long. Is it possible to imagine the return of former Bayern coaches Julian Nagelsmann or Hansi Flick?

Apparently not for Marcel Reiff, who was asked in the Champions League studio which of the six options mentioned was the least likely for him. “It's all about the nuances,” says the blue sports expert, and his answer elicits a lot of laughs. Roman Kielsberger and Mladen Petric in particular seemed to be struggling to get their act together and were laughing to tears.

Zidane to Juventus and Xabi Alonso to Real Madrid?

For the following reasons: All the names mentioned are clearly unlikely for Reeve. He rules out the return of Flick or Nagelsmann, and regarding the possibility of Mourinho signing, he says: “Then you will have a bloodbath after a week.” Zidane will also not succeed Tuchel, because he has other plans. “He will go to Juventus,” Reeve said.

What about the successful Leverkusen coach? “Of course they will want Xabi Alonso. “Everyone wants Xabi Alonso,” says Reeve. He added: “But he will stay at Leverkusen for another year and then go to Real Madrid. I am convinced of that.” So Reeve jokingly suggests: “Put the Pope or Ueli Maurer on the list too.”