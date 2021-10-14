Do cars really look like this then?

(Motorsport-Total.com) – Will new Formula 1 cars from 2022 look like the design study presented at Silverstone? And what about the fact that Formula 1 presented a prototype with two different nose shapes? Answers to these and other questions can now be found in our new video about Formula 1 2022 technology at Formula1.de YouTube channel.

© FOME Formula 1 Design Study for 2022: But that’s not how it should happen Zoom

Because one thing is clear: Formula 1 will not be a single series under the new regulations. This means that not all cars will look alike in 2022. There is still enough leeway for designers to go their own way. What it could be and why, we also address this in the video.

Areas that potentially have a strong individual signature include, for example, the vehicle noses or hoods, as well as the newly introduced front axle wheel covers for the 2022 season. It will also be interesting to see how the teams design the airflow from the front wing to the wing Rear – depending on the cooling requirements of the drive in question.

And even if the design study shown at Silverstone misses the DRS mechanism on the rear wing, overtaking assist will once again be part of Formula 1’s repertoire in 2022.

What will individual F1 cars look like in 2022? Will all of the Formula 1 racing cars in 2022 look like the design study presented at Silverstone? Our video gives the answer!

Until now, however, compounds developed in accordance with the new regulations still exist mainly in virtual form. “We’re talking about graphics,” says McLaren driver Lando Norris, for example. “I think it will be months before the car is on wheels, and it probably won’t happen until the new year.”

And: “I’ve seen a lot of sketches and designs now, but there’s something new and different every week. This new car has so many sides. Now you can make it faster week by week.”