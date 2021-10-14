Rap star Drake snatched the shirt from Bayern Munich professional Alphonso Davies

Musician Drake once again sought – and found – to be close to a superstar athlete. But this time, it was not a basketball player, but a football player from Bayern Munich that the rapper had to get to know.

Drake is known as one of the most successful rappers and singers in recent years. The Canadian is also known as a super sports fan. Whether he’s the “global ambassador” for his favorite basketball team, the Toronto Raptors, at the tennis tournament at Wimbledon or in the VIP boxes on the stadiums at Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus Turin: Drake is always looking to get closer to the greats of the sport.

Also at night from Wednesday to Thursday. But this time around, the 34-year-old sent a text message not to an NBA star to congratulate him on a great game – as he often does with LeBron James and Stephen Curry – but to a footballer at Bayern Munich.

Drake secures Alphonso Davies shirt

As Canada national coach John Herdman revealed after the 4-1 World Cup qualifier win against Panama, Drake called Alfonso Davies after the match and asked to allow the Munich full back into the team’s dressing room.

Drake proudly shared an Alphonso Davies T-shirt with over 94 million followers on Instagram. (Source: Screenshot of Drake’s Instagram story (@champagnepapi))

The German record champion winger responded to the request and then gave rap star Drake his jersey, scoring 2-1 for Canada against Panama after an incredible race on the outside lane.

Drake, who proudly shared a Davis shirt with the Canadian flag on his story with 94 million followers on Instagram, wasn’t the only celebrity who was excited about the 20-year-old’s performance. For example, former Canadian goalkeeper Greg Sutton Davis has been compared to the cartoon character Roadrunner for his incredible speed, while former US international striker Jozy Altidore simply stated on Twitter: “The boy is world class.”