Nati / WM 2022: Italy or Switzerland – in the end who will decide the draw?

1/7 Switzerland is definitely second. The fight for first place against Italy will be close.

2/7 At the moment, Italians and Swiss are tied up at the top of the table.







6/7 If this game also ends in a tie, then the big reckoning begins.

7/7 In the end, the group can decide up to 1st place.

How do we get a Qatar ticket without a hard turn in the play-off in March? To do this, we have to finish our group in the first place. We are sure of getting second place.

1/23 What a memory! Brill Embolo scores two goals in his fiftieth international match.

2/23 The striker made the score 1-0 with a strong header (31).







































22/23 Speaking of spectators: The LFF Stadium in Vilnius started years ago – some fans can be found behind a barrier strip.

23/23 This is what it looks like – the home of the national team of Lithuania.

The easiest way is to win in Rome against Italy on the 12th of November. Then one point suffices in the last match against the eliminated Bulgarians. If we lose to them, the goal difference will rule if Italy beat Northern Ireland.

What happens if there is a tie in Rome?

If we lose to Italy, we only have a chance if the European champions are defeated by Northern Ireland in Belfast and we beat Bulgaria. Then he decides the goal difference as well.

But what if Italy and Switzerland drew in Rome and got the same number of points in their last matches? Then again the goal difference, who is talking about Italy at the moment, decides with two goals. Which means: if they both win the last game, Switzerland must win at least 3-0 in order to tie with a one-goal win for the Azzurri.

Will there be a raffle?

If this happens, then Switzerland and Italy are exactly the same goal and objective. The goal difference will be the same. The number of goals scored. Likewise, all the criteria in head-to-head: then the number of points, the goal difference, the number of goals scored. The next criterion will be the away targets in head-to-head matches. Italy at ground zero. We will be better once we score a goal in Roma.

But if there is a 0-0 then you are still in full swing. Negative points will play for yellow and red cards. Here’s the moment… eight to eight.

If this criterion remains the same, … the payment is decided.

Yakin to Xhaka sentence by Ruefer: “This statement is totally misplaced.”( 00:35 )

SRF commentator Sacha Rover: “I don’t miss Xhaka”( 00:28 )

Blake Koons after 4-0 in Vilnius: Murat Yakin’s record is excellent.( 02:14 )