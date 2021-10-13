Many international matches for Bayern players

football

However, many international matches of Bayern players result in little playing time A total of 14 players from FC Basel were called up for their national teams in the penultimate break. There was a debut, an injury and a long time off the bench.

Dan Ndoye plays in both matches for the Swiss national team U21. Urs Lindt / Fresh Fox

The penultimate championship holiday of the year is approaching. It’s time to take a look at the performance of the players who left FC Basel for the national teams. Thirteen players were initially called up for the respective teams. With Fabian Frey, who moved to the Swiss national team, he was 14 at the end, some played and some didn’t.

These players spend a lot of time playing

Dan Ndwe played right from the start in both the 2-2 draw for Switzerland U-21 against the Netherlands and the 1-0 win in Romania. The U-21 team occupies first place in the 2023 European Championship qualifiers with ten points.

In the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in Qatar, Canada first drew 1-1 away in Mexico. Liam Millar was replaced in. In the disappointing 0-0 win over Jamaica, Millar played from the start and was substituted in the 70th minute, perhaps because he spoiled his one hundred percent chance. Thursday night, Canada still plays Panama. Before this duel, the maple leaf was ranked fourth in the ranking. The top three go straight to the World Cup, and the fourth goes to the playoffs.

Liam Millar plays with the Canadians in both games. But if there is a high chance, it is not. Mark Schumacher / Fresh Fox

The Swiss U19 has played three friendlies with Carmine Chipita on a regular basis. At first she won 4-0 against Bulgaria, then 3-3 against the Croats. In the end there was 1:4 against Russia. Cchiabetta scored against Croatia.

There was less playing time for these players

Felix Gephardt celebrated his debut for the Germany U-20 national team with a win. Urs Lindt / Fresh Fox

FCB substitute goalkeeper Felix Gebhardt made his debut for the Germany U-20 team against Romania. The fact that he kept his chest clean at 4-0 is a good thing. Sebastiano Esposito has been called up for the Italian U-21.

The Italian came on as a substitute in the 2-1 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina and injured his ankle. It is not yet clear if and for how long it will fail.

Meanwhile, Darianne Malles had just 23 minutes of playing for the Switzerland U-21. Mile Vukelic, who plays in the national under-19 team with Chiappeta, only played 45 minutes.

Players who have not been exploited

Eray Kommert was not used in Natty’s 2-0 win over Northern Ireland on Saturday. Fabian Frey was nominated for the game in Lithuania. But both he and Comert witnessed the 4-0 win off the bench. Switzerland has the same number of points as Italy, but ranks second due to its poor goal difference. On November 12th there will be a big showdown in Rome. The first qualifies directly for the World Cup, and the second has to go to the playoffs.

Brazil first won the World Cup qualifiers, but then had to tear the series apart with nine wins out of nine matches. Arthur Cabral, who was first called up to the Seleção squad, did not make his debut in the 3-1 win over Venezuela and 0-0 win in Colombia. If he was still on the bench against Venezuela, he did not enter the squad against Colombia. Brazil will play the last game in the Nati break on Friday night when they face Uruguay. Argentina leads with a point, which is already in second place with six points. The first four teams go to Qatar.

Arthur Cabral still has to wait for his Brazil debut. Mark Schumacher / Fresh Fox

But the mood is different in Austria, which first won 2-0 over the Faroe Islands, but then lost 0-1 in Denmark. Heinz Lindner was called up as second in goal and was not used on both occasions. He can only reach the World Cup with Austria via the Nations League.

Burkina Faso also played in the qualifiers for Qatar. Nasser Djiga was not used in either of the two matches against Djibouti.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese national under-21 team won their qualifying matches against Liechtenstein and Iceland. Neither Thomas Tavares nor Jolson Fernandez was used.