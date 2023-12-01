Euro 2024 group draw – Switzerland awaits its competitors in the European Championship group – Sports

On Saturday evening, Switzerland will know its three competitors in the first group of the 2024 European Championship in Germany. We answer the most important questions.

legend: Switzerland

She will be represented in the lottery this time as well.

After qualifying for the European Championship and confirming that Murat Yakin will lead the Swiss national team to the finals, the next item on the program is now approaching: the European Championship group draw.

When and where is the lottery held?

The group draw for the European Championship finals will take place in Germany on Saturday, December 2, at the Elbphilharmonie Hall in Hamburg. on SRF information Join us live for the party and drawing on Saturday from 6:00 p.m.

How is the withdrawal done?

Lots are drawn first from Pot 1, then from Pots 2, 3 and 4. The national teams are distributed into groups from A to F in order. This is then followed by a draw for position within the group. Top spot in Group A has already been confirmed, and Germany is the only host. Switzerland will be withdrawn from Pot 4 as the worst runner-up of the group in qualifying.

What teams can Switzerland face?

Potential competitors from Pot 1: Germany, Belgium, England, France, Portugal, Spain

Potential competitors from Pot 2: Albania, Denmark, Romania, Turkey, Hungary, Austria

Potential competitors from Pot 3: Croatia, Netherlands, Scotland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Czech Republic

So, based on the world rankings, there could be a great group that includes France (2nd place), Denmark (19th) and the Netherlands (6th place). The weakest possible lineup will be with Germany (16), Albania (62), and Slovenia (54).

Which teams will Switzerland definitely not face in the group?

Italy and Serbia are in Pot 4 alongside Switzerland and are therefore eliminated as potential contenders in the group. Switzerland will also not face any of the three winners in the group stage, which will not be decided until March.

Where do people play in Germany?

The ten stadiums are Berlin, Dortmund, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Cologne, Leipzig, Munich and Stuttgart. For the camp, the Swiss National Team announced different wishes and priorities for each region. It is planned that the relevant accommodation will be secured and visited the day after the draw.