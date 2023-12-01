Free Skating: Carroll takes first place on the podium

“Of course I hope to get first place. The preparation has been good, I’m trying to make the most of it and I hope it will be enough to get on the podium,” the 27-year-old American citizen confirmed to ORF in advance. The Ruka is not only challenging because of the current temperature of almost minus 20 degrees: the route is one of the toughest on the calendar – 210 meters long and 29 degrees steep. The qualifiers and finals will be held on Saturday (ORF Sport+ will be broadcast from 4:10 p.m.).

Carroll finished sixth at Rocca last year and is now hoping to improve. Her best World Cup result to date is fourth place (December 2022 in Alpe d’Huez). Even more surprising was the double coup Carroll pulled off in Georgia in her first World Cup appearance. “After these medals, I feel very motivated to compete. Now comes the exciting part of the season, the big training is over, and now I want to show the world what I can do,” said the 27-year-old.

Intensive preparation

We have worked intensively over the summer so that we can build on the successes of last season. In any case, the athletes are well prepared because they have been able to train on the Roca track for two weeks. Ramsauer, the second Austrian player, attacks her first top-10 finish at the World Cup in Finland.

Before Christmas (December 22 and 23) the freestyle players will return to Bakuriani Stadium, which will host the World Cup. The season will also include four weekends in January/February 2024 in Canada and the USA.