National League on Friday – ZSC remains top after win in Biel – Davos sweeps Bern off the ice – Sports

In the National League, the ZSC Lions achieved their fourth consecutive victory and remained at the top.

HC Davos did not give SCB the slightest chance in their 7-0 win.

And in the Ticino derby, HC Lugano clearly had the upper hand with a 5-0 win.

Bial-ZSK 2:3

The ZSC Lions remain leaders of the National League after their fourth successive win. In Biel, the Zurich team scored the decisive goal in the 53rd minute. Derek Grant scored the advantage after a penalty kick against Luca Conte. ZSC had already given up the lead twice: 3 minutes after Dario Troutmann (30), Bale captain Gaetan Haas equalized when outnumbered, and after Dean Kukan led 2-1 at the same time as Toni Rajala sounded the second-half siren. . He scored just 26 seconds after playing third down.

legend: Greetings from the top of the table

ZSC Lions about leading scorer Dario Trotman.

Urs Lindt/Fresh Focus



Davos – Bern 7:0

On Friday, Graubünden managed to get revenge in front of their fans with a 2:3 win in Bern during the week – and how. Top scorer Matej Stranski put Davos on the right track in the 16th minute. Mark Wieser made it 2-0 after a counter-attack in the middle third, before Stranski made the initial decision again with a well-placed shot. In the final third, the hosts went on a free run: Leon Breasted (45), Rafael Brassel (48), Chris Egli (55) and again Weser (56) sealed a 7-0 win.

Lakers – Freiburg 1:4

The air remains thin for the Rapperswil-Jona Lakers after their fourth straight defeat. Yannick Lennart Albrecht equalized 1-1 shortly before the end of the first half. But in the middle and final thirds, the visitors were cold-blooded in front of goal. Finally, Andrei Bykov scored the match-winning goal with a backhand kick (27). In the final third, Lucas Wallmark (48) and Nathan Marchon increased the score with a shot into the empty goal (59).

Zug – Kloten 2:3 Nevada

After Geneva Servette, Kloten also defeated EV Zug. Although the visitors at Bossard Arena were lower than they were in Tuesday’s game, there was no sign of Airport Town winning. They were trailing 1-2 until two minutes before the end. Tyler Morley then capitalized on a double advantage to tie the game. In extra time, Mika Henauer scored the winning goal on an assist from the Canadian.

Lugano – Ambre 5:0

The home team was also able to celebrate the end of the third Ticino derby of the season. Unlike the first two duels, which each ended by one goal, the match was clear on Friday. Luganesi scored 5 goals for the Leventini team, which suffered its fourth defeat in a row. Daniel Carr shined at Corner Arena as a dual scorer. Embree couldn’t put the ball past Nicklas Schlegel, who celebrated his second shutout of the season.

legend: Derby winner

Lugano top scorer Kalvin Thorkauf and goalkeeper Niklas Schlegel celebrate.

Maruska Rezzonico/Fresh Focus



Geneva-Servette – SCL Tigers 0:2

The SCL Tigers have had significant success away from the defending champions. For a long time, it seemed that defender Noah Mayer’s second goal of the season in the 29th minute was enough, until another defender, Samuel Erne, added another goal 4 minutes before the final whistle sounded. Langenau goalkeeper Luca Bolchauser was unbeaten for the second time this season, saving 30 shots on goal.

Agüe – Lausanne 3:4 after that

The Jurassic team suffered its fifth consecutive defeat at home to Lausanne, 3-4, after extra time. After all, after 4 games without a point, there was at least one more point. Jonathan Hazen rescued his team with a score of 3:3 about 5 minutes before the end of extra time. Antti Sumela made the decision after just a minute.