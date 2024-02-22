Volkswagen's import problem: 13,000 cars detained at American ports

The VW Group is currently facing an import problem in the USA. About 13,000 vehicles from the group's brands Audi, Bentley and Porsche are currently stuck in US ports. A VW spokesperson confirmed a similar report from the Financial Times when asked by auto-motor-und-sport.de..

The spokesman cited “customs-related delays” as the reason. It is about “a small electronic component of a larger control unit”. According to the Financial Times, it was manufactured in western China and violated a US law prohibiting the import of products made using forced labor in China's Xinjiang Uyghur region and other areas in China. A supplier informed Volkswagen of the origin of the component. It comes from an indirect supplier further down the supply chain.

Exchange components first, then import US

Volkswagen immediately informed US authorities of its origin after the company itself became aware of it. “Volkswagen takes allegations of human rights violations within the company and in the supply chain very seriously,” the spokesman said. This also includes allegations of forced labour. The group will clarify the matter and take appropriate action. “This may include terminating the relationship with suppliers if our investigations confirm serious violations,” the statement said.

Volkswagen will replace the component as soon as it becomes available, and is already in the process of continually fixing the problem in affected vehicles. This takes about half an hour per vehicle. Once the part is replaced, Volkswagen continually transports cars to dealerships. The spokesman said: “Unfortunately, there may be delays for which we apologize.” However, all cars should be delivered to US dealers by the end of March at the latest. The group is in contact with its customers in this regard. There can be no doubt that a “confiscation” occurred, as stated in the original reports.

New accusations of forced labor in Xinjiang

Volkswagen operates a factory in Xinjiang province with its Chinese joint venture partner SAIC. The company has already faced allegations of using forced labor there on several occasions. Handelsblatt is currently reporting evidence of these elements being used in the construction of a test track. It seems that the new discoveries have caused a rethink at Volkswagen. Having previously ruled out a withdrawal from Xinjiang, “various scenarios are currently being intensively studied.” The group is currently in negotiations with SAIC regarding the sale of its subsidiaries in this region.

Conclusion

Volkswagen Group is facing an import problem in the USA. About 13,000 Audi, Bentley and Porsche cars were affected. A small electronic component manufactured in western China violates US law. Volkswagen is replacing the component, but delays in vehicle deliveries are still expected.

