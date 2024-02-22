Six Nations 2024: George Furbank and Ollie Lawrence start England v Scotland

Written by Chris Jones

BBC rugby union correspondent

22 February 2024, 15:00 GMT Updated 8 hours ago

Image source, Getty Images Comment on the photo, George Furbank has won six England caps since making his debut in January 2020

Guinness Six Nations: Scotland v England place: Murrayfield, Edinburgh date: Saturday 24 February Starting: 16:45 GMT

England make five changes for their Six Nations match away to Scotland on Saturday, with George Furbank starting at full-back, with Freddie Steward left out of the matchday squad.

Midfielder Ollie Lawrence has also been included after recovering from injury and comes in for Fraser Dingwall, who started in England's win over Wales last time out.

Danny Kerr is at scrum-half in place of the injured Alex Mitchell.

And Dan Cole and Ellis Genge were named as the starting cornerbacks.

Bath center Lawrence missed the first two rounds with a groin problem, but his inclusion was expected, in order to provide more strength in the midfield.

However, Furbank's selection comes as a big surprise.

Steward has been a consistent presence for England in the No.15 shirt since making his debut in 2021, but head coach Steve Borthwick has opted for the added pace and playmaking abilities of Furbank, who has been in impressive form for his club Northampton this season.

To play this content, please enable JavaScript, or try another browser video caption, Six Nations 2024: Mooney and Barkley face 'skating' challenge.

Steward is uninjured and was available for selection, with Furbank set to win his seventh cap after making his debut against France in 2020.

Meanwhile, 37-year-old Kerr makes his first Six Nations appearance in six years, having come on as a substitute against Italy and Wales.

“It's a different approach, but I've done a lot of both [starting and coming off the bench]Kerr told the Daily Rugby Union podcast.

“But I have the opportunity, and I will do my best to try to help the team from the beginning.

“I want to play as many minutes as possible, you never know which minute will be the last.”

England have won their first two matches, and Borthwick said: “We are delighted with the start we have made to the Guinness Six Nations campaign but know a tough test awaits us in Edinburgh against an in-form Scotland team.

“The atmosphere is always special at any Calcutta Cup match, and I'm sure this weekend's match at Murrayfield will be no different.

“This group of players is looking forward to the challenge on Saturday and creating some very special memories.”

England have lost their last three Calcutta Cup matches, and have not lost four successive matches to Scotland in the tournament since the 1890s.

England: Forbank. Freeman, Slade, Lawrence, Daly; Ford, Kerr; Genge, George (Captain), Cole, Itoje, Chisum, Roots, Underhill, Earl.

Replacements: Dunn, Marler, Stewart, Martin, Cunningham South, Spencer, F. Smith, Faye Waboso.