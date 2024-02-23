Kroos plays for the German national team again

It follows the appointment of national coach Julian Nagelsmann and returns to the European Championships on home soil in the summerbehind.

“Short and painless guys: I will be playing for Germany again from March,” the 34-year-old wrote on Instagram on Thursday, ending weeks of speculation about his return to the Germany squad.

Nagelsmann described Kroos's return to ZDF's Sportstudio in December as an “interesting idea”, opening the door wide to speculation. Now the Real Madrid midfielder, the only German player to have won the Champions League five times, explained his decision as follows: “Because the national coach asked me, I am keen and I am sure that more is possible with the national team in the European Championship, as most people think.” !

After 106 international matches, Kroos bid farewell to the national team in 2021 after the defeat in the round of 16 against England in the European Championship. Now he wants to play for the national team again in important international matches in France and against the Netherlands in March – and then also in his country's European Championship, which begins with the German Football Association team on June 14 in Munich against Scotland. On June 23, Switzerland and Germany will meet in the final group match in Frankfurt. (sda/dpa/cat)