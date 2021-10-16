Bundesliga: Haaland shoots down BVB to win – Bochum celebrates in bunker duel

Borussia Dortmund remained at the top of the German Bundesliga by defeating Mainz. VfL Bochum and Hertha BSC Berlin cheer in the basement table.

When Erling Haaland returned, Borussia Dortmund topped the Bundesliga table for at least one night. PVB won 3-1 (1-0) at home in the eighth round on Saturday against FSV Mainz 05 and initially beat Bayern and Bayer Leverkusen who will meet on Sunday. Freiburg missed the game 1:1 (0:1) against Leipzig to keep up with Dortmund. Newcomers VfL Bochum won the vault duel at SpVgg Greuther Fürth 1-0 (0-0), and Hertha BSC 2-1 (1-0) beat Eintracht Frankfurt after the last two defeats. 1. FC Union Berlin beat Wolfsburg 2-0 (0-0).

Dortmund – Mainz 2-1



For the first time this season, the BVB started dominantly in a home match in front of about 60,000 spectators and rewarded themselves with the opening goal of captain Marco Reus (3rd minute). The second goal was contributed by striker Halland upon his return after a three-match break due to a bruised thigh with a penalty kick in his hand (54th place). After Jonathan Burkhardt’s tie goal (87), Dortmund had to shiver again before Haaland made it all clear again in stoppage time (90+4).

Fürth – Bochum 0:1



SpVgg Greuther Fürth did not achieve the hoped-for victory at home in the Bundesliga in a promotion duel against VfL Bochum. Because of River Club’s late goal scored by Anthony Lucilla (80th), the gap between the bottom of the table and the opponent, who is at least 15th at the moment, has increased to six points.

Frankfurt – Hertha 1: 2



When sporting director Freddy Bobic and professional Kevin-Prince Boateng returned to their former club Eintracht Frankfurt, Hertha claimed their third win of the season. Newcomer Marco Richter scored his first (seventh) goal, and Jürgen Eckelenkamp’s Joker increased (62). Goncalo Paciencia’s 1:2 goal (penalty kick 78 / foul) came too late for Frankfurt.

Freiburg – Leipzig 1: 1



At the premiere of SC Freiburg in the new stadium, the guests who had a weak start to the season helped out with a penalty: Emil Forsberg scored from the point (32). The hosts pushed for a tie, then Woo-yeong Jeong scored SC’s first goal in the new arena (64th place). Leipzig is still stuck in the midfield and ranks eighth in the table.

Union Berlin – Wolfsburg 2-0



Wolfsburg was the better team in Berlin for a long time, but the goals were scored by the hosts. Taiwo Awoniyi Union gave the lead (49), and Sheraldo Becker increased (83). The capital club climbed to fifth place with a win and beat Lower Saxony.

