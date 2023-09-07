Current power outage in Gethin on September 7, 2023: Current disturbances in the electricity grid

The power went out on Thursday night in the Gethin area with postal code 04643. You can read all the information about the power outage in Gethin today and what you can do now here on news.de

Symbol: Beware of power outages in your area. Image: Adobe Stock/Adrian

Malfunctions and maintenance in Gethin currently

There is currently a report listed for the city of Gethin, according to the Rumpfauskunft.de portal. The responsible electricity supplier, Mitteldeutsche Netzgesellschaft Strom mbH, is reporting an outage in the supply area. On average, German residents enjoy a constant supply of electricity all but a few minutes of the year. Known faults are often called low voltage faults in one or a few households. For example, failures are not the norm in Gethin, Saxony, but they can always happen temporarily. If you would like to learn more about current events in the area, you will find detailed information about the work being done below.

The following disturbance is currently occurring in Gethin on September 7, 2023

In the display area The A72 motorway in Narsdorf, Gethain (postal code 04643, Leipzig district) The operator of Mitteldeutsche Netzgesellschaft Strom mbH is experiencing a temporary outage. The problems have been here since today, 1:34 AM. An investigation is currently underway to determine the cause and is expected to continue until approximately 2:40 a.m. today.

(As of September 7, 2023 at 2:43 AM)

Reporting a power outage in Gethin: How do I know who is responsible for fixing it in the event of a fault?

What you should know: A power outage is not an emergency. Call the police or fire department emergency numbers only in emergency situations. Instead, first try to find out if the problem is only in your apartment, for example due to a blown fuse in your fuse box. If not, go to your electricity network operator’s crash reporting page and report your incident there.

Here you will find the contact details of your contact person at Mitteldeutsche Netzgesellschaft Strom.

Are you well prepared for emergencies?

A power outage can happen at any time and result in prolonged power outages. It is therefore important to take precautions to prepare for such an eventuality.

One option is to create emergency supplies of food, water, and medicine so you can be self-sufficient for several days. Emergency lighting and a battery-operated radio can also be useful. It is also advisable to know and follow the emergency plans of local authorities. If possible, you should also consider alternative energy sources such as solar or wind energy. It is also important to charge electronic devices such as computers and cell phones before a power outage. Power banks and UPS help in emergency situations. In the event of a power outage, you must remain calm and follow the instructions of the authorities. With a few simple precautions, you can prepare for a power outage and minimize the impact.

Differences in power grid failures in comparison

Power grid outages occur from time to time, even if they are usually only regional and temporary. In Germany, a lot of efforts are being made in all areas to ensure uninterrupted energy supply; Statistically speaking, German families have to live without electricity for less than 20 minutes on average per year. In the UK, it is already more than an hour per year, and in some European countries such as Poland or Italy, it is more than 3 hours.

The Federal Grid Agency’s comparison of federal states shows that headline numbers for power outages range between 9 and 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes per year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, closely followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hessen, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein are the least vulnerable to power outages (about 9 minutes each).

Editorial note: This text was generated using artificial intelligence based on existing data.

