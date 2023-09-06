Taylor Swift destroys one of the biggest cinema records in just 3 hours and shakes all of Hollywood

Taylor Swift has been on the biggest concert tour of her career since March. in Three-hour shows The American singer takes us through all the chapters of her work and ensures that tickets are sold out in the stadiums. The concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is set to continue its success on the big screen.

The cinema competition begins…

Three films have already been postponed: Taylor Swift is shaking up the cinematic landscape with her Eras Tour

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour opens in cinemas in the USA in mid-October 2023 and has already broken several box office records: within three hours, the film broke the advanced sales records of the AMC cinema chain. diverse mentioned. Where previous record holder Spider-Man: No Way Home grossed $16 million on its first day of presale, The Eras Tours are coming 26 million dollars.

The numbers look even more impressive when we look at the first 24 hours of advance sales at the three major US cinema chains AMC, Regal and Cinemark. This is where the Eras tour comes into play 37 million dollars. That’s nearly double its predecessor, Star Wars 7: The Force Awakens, which grossed $20 million in pre-sales in 2015. Delivery time He writes.

Based on these numbers, the Eras Tour could be on its opening weekend 70 million dollars gross, which is more than most concert films earn at the box office over their entire run. For comparison: Justin Bieber: Never Say Never, the highest-grossing concert film in the United States to date, grossed $73 million in its 13 weeks in theaters.

These are amazing numbers, especially for a movie that was announced less than a week ago. Immediately, The Eras Tour broke records in cinema that are usually only achieved by franchises like Marvel and Star Wars. No wonder that Competition sets the stage. Three films have already been postponed in the USA: The Exorcist: Confession, What Happens Later, and Ordinary Angels. They’re escaping the time period in which the Taylor Swift movie is released and searching for new start dates.

Tour for the Ages: Taylor Swift kicks off a cinematic revolution with her new concert film

Aside from its massive success, Swift’s new concert film is great for a completely different reason: It’s being released theatrically as part of a deal that sidesteps established studios like Warner, Disney and their partners. Although Swift pitched the project to various studios, she decided to produce the film after disappointing discussions To finance independently and production.

AMC Entertainment Taylor Swift: Tour for the Ages

Hollywood insider Matthew Bellone writes in his newsletter demon , that the Eras Tour had a budget of US$10–20 million and was created without studio involvement. AMC now acts as distributor and exhibitor. There is no traditional middleman, the studio Pioneering case In the current cinematic landscape, which could serve as a model for many other productions.

At a time when screenwriters and actors are striking because they are not being paid enough by studios, Taylor Swift stirs up more dust And it goes to show that box office records could be completely broken without the extended power arm of a studio. It is surprising that none of the officials saw the huge potential that The Eras Tour had.

With The Eras Tour, Taylor Swift could usher in a new era of concert films at the cinema

Concert films have been released in recent years Mainly in the broadcasting sector instead of. Amazon brought Kendrick Lamar’s The Big Steppers Tour to your living room, while Netflix scored with Ariana Grande and Disney+ with Billie Eilish. Swift herself has several streaming releases under her belt: two projects on Netflix (Reputation, Miss Americana) and three on Disney+ (City of Lover, Folklore).

The overwhelming success of The Eras Tour proves that concert films are clear More than just a nice bonus in the streaming age We are. In fact, every studio should be lining up to secure a film like this, especially when multi-million dollar films like Dune: Part Two have been postponed until next year due to the strike, creating huge gaps in the cinema schedule.



AMC Entertainment Taylor Swift: Tour for the Ages

When a concert film is released theatrically, it usually only gets a limited release, meaning it is only shown for a few weeks or days – and only in individual cinemas. The Eras Tour, on the other hand, is designed to be a big cinematic event It was put on as many boards as possible To become. Thanks to her huge fan base, Swift can achieve great success without an exorbitant marketing budget.

Swift has guaranteed The Eras Tour an exclusive 13-week run in cinemas before it can stream. There are also 13 more weeks the film can be released if demand continues. This is a big one – Encouraging the cinema experience -And it doesn’t come from anywhere. After music videos and short films, Swift is currently planning her directorial debut with a feature film at the cinema.

When does Taylor Swift: Tour for the Ages hit theaters?

since then October 13, 2023 Taylor Swift: Tour of the Ages can be watched in cinemas in the USA. It is not yet clear when and how the film will arrive in Germany. And last but not least, local Eras Tour concerts are still on hold. These matches will not be held until next summer in Hamburg, Gelsenkirchen and Munich.

