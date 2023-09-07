New entry regulations for Great Britain: Children need an Estimated Arrival Authorization (ETA).

Homepage advisor a trip

from: Clara Kestner

Divides

Will entry procedures into Great Britain also become more complicated for Europeans due to the electronic entry permit that will be required in the future?

Even when going on vacation, most people like to travel well prepared and organized. This starts with a structured packing list which can also be found in reasonably packed carry-on baggage, including printed boarding passes and required personal details. For a holiday in Great Britain, there will be another step to preparing for the trip ahead – applying for an electronic entry permit (Electronic Travel Authorization, ETA for short).

Who needs an ETA for Great Britain in the future?

The electronic entry permit must be according to the service page Reisereporter.de, to be introduced gradually. From 15 November 2023, travelers from Qatar will initially be affected by the new regulation. As of February 22, 2024, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will also comply with an electronic entry permit.

In the future, an e-pass will also be required for a short, spontaneous trip to London. (Avatar) © Imagebroker/Imago

Then all other countries will follow. All EU countries, including Germany, will need an Electronic Access Authorization (ETA) to enter the UK in the future. high Adac.deBut only from the end of 2024.

Electronic travel permit fees and validity

The electronic entry permit that will be required in the future will cost you 10 pounds (equivalent to 12 euros). It is valid for two full years after submitting the application, so that you will not incur any additional costs in the subsequent period.

Infants and children must also apply for their own entry permit to enter the UK.

According to the UK Government, applying for an ETA can be completed in just minutes by registering via the UK ETA application or online. Then all that remains is to wait for the application to be approved, a decision that should be made within three days.