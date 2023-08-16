Canada On Fire – Live Moat’s spark storm sees Poppaplot

within the game Gaming news Streaming

From: Henrik Johnson

The 7 vs. Wild contestants will travel to Canada in a few weeks. The survival mat now ranks all teams in a tiered list.

BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA – It’s not long until the third season of 7 vs. Wild. In Canada, 7 groups including survival experts, YouTubers, streamers and TV stars embark on a 14-day adventure to brave the wilderness. Matin, a known candidate from season 1, will form a team with Fritz Meinecke. In a recent livestream, she rated the season three contestants. Papaplatte didn’t do too well.

7 vs. Wild: Ratings Participants: Popblade “Could Set Canada On Fire”

7th place – Papablat and Reese: At the bottom of the mat’s standings is a team consisting of Papablot and Reese, far behind. Matt didn’t leave a good hair when it came to Papablatte in particular. “Papaplatte thinks of nature as a shopping mall, and everything is labeled for him.”

Also, Matt is shocked by the burns Poppablot sustained during the grilling. “Papaplatte sets Canada, himself or his friend on fire.” Matt left his teammate Reese alone because he didn’t know him. According to Matt, if it had only lasted 2 days, the underdog team would have won. Nevertheless, streamers Papablot and Reese are at number 7 on his ranking.

5th place – Trimax and Rumatra: Mattin did without the sixth place in his ranking. Instead, the fourth place is shared. Twitch streamer team Drymax and Rumatra are in fifth place. According to Matt, Trimax “has the balls” to pull off the challenge.

Matt credits Trimax for already being in the boxing ring against MckyTV. Meanwhile, he identifies Rumatra as a weak point, but also admits that he doesn’t know much about him. Funnily enough, Rumatra was already in the boxing ring and easily won his fight against Vlesk.

4th place – Nasi and Chaska Huber: Knossi and Sascha Huber are fourth. The two friends of the second season each managed to last the entire runtime on their own. You can see that both are fighters, but Matt has doubts about the two’s ability to work as a team.

7 vs. Wild Season 3: Gnosis and Sascha with an explanation – "Everything is different on the platform"

A “creator team,” that’s what Mattin called Gnosis and Sasha Huber, because he suspects the two will interact more with each other away from the cameras. Since the two have known each other since last year, Matt rightly questions Gnosis and Chasca Huber’s team skills.

4th Place – Hannah and Monkey on Bike: Two wild card participants, Hannah Assil and Affe auf Bike, are tied for fourth place. Although Matt can’t judge Hannah, he’s already seen a few clips from Afe Off Bike, including TikTok. Homesickness is not a problem for the travel expert. It remains to be seen how the two fare in the wild. In this case, the monkey on the bike was introduced before the bear.

7 vs. Wild: Rating Participants: These are the favored teams

3rd Place – Sons of Nature: YouTubers take a respectable third place in Naturenzone Matin’s rankings. The survivalist praises the two for their similarity. “They’ve known each other since kindergarten,” Mattin said of Andy and Gerrit’s friendship.

As for Matt, Andy doesn’t cut a good figure in OceanWarrior. He found Andy’s low motivation a problem throughout the third season of 7 vs. Wild. “There can be a crisis if Gerrit doesn’t get anything to eat,” says Mattin.

2nd place – Fritz Meinecke and Matin: Mattin positioned himself modestly in second place with his teammate Fritz Meinecke. The two YouTube survival experts’ biggest plus is their friendship, which has lasted a decade without any major controversy.

7 vs. Wild Season 3: Fritz Meinecke and Survival Mattin

Mattin was open and honest about his and Fritz’s role in the third season of 7 vs. Wild. Both can “only lose” as they each expect to survive 14 days. Early termination is dangerous. Matt sees weaknesses in the team because of the heightened emotion within himself. Fritz’s empty stomach is very important because the 7 vs. wild finder becomes “disgusting”.

1st place – Joey Kelly and Andreas Keeling: Matt considers two TV legends Joey Kelly and Andreas Keeling to be favorites to win. Although he knows nothing about the Kelly family’s music, he greatly admires the “legends” of German television.

Andreas Keeling in particular was impressed by his previous survival feats and contributions to Terra X. A near-dangerous Bear attack also put Keeling up 7 vs. Does not preclude participation in Wild.

According to Matti, the only negative points about the TV team are their advanced ages and the fact that the two do not yet know each other very well. “It’s probably for the holidays,” says Joey Kelly and Andreas Keeling’s 14 days of 7 vs. said Mattin in the Wild.