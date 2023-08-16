Who shows the games live on TV and stream?

tz game More game

From: Christopher Clack

The 19th World Cup of Basketball is going to be held soon. Germany is hoping to win a medal. When and where do the games take place and who broadcasts them?

MUNICH – The 19th Basketball World Championship runs from August 25 to September 10. This year, the co-hosts are Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia. Games in the Philippines are played in three different stadiums. Aside from the Philippine Arena in Bocao, the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City and the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila have also taken place. Additionally, matches will be held at the Okinawa Arena in Okinawa, Japan and the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Basketball World Cup 2023: Where are the games on TV and stream?

Magentasport. The streaming provider has again acquired the broadcast rights, as has EM. Fans can expect free games from the DBB team. However, games without German participation are only available with a subscription. However, it cannot be ruled out that selected games, especially Germany games, will still be shown on free TV. Due to its high popularity, RTL acquired a sub-license during the European Championships and broadcast some German games live.

Basketball World Cup 2023: What are Germany’s chances?

A medal is the goal – after all, there was bronze at the last European Championships. National coach Gordon Herbert is excited when talking about young basketball star Franz Wagner. “He has a huge influence on our game. With him and Dennis, we can have a two-headed monster.” 21-year-old Wagner and experienced captain Dennis Schröder (29) are the hope of the team. You have to lead the team to a medal. Surprisingly, the German Basketball Association recently extended Herbert’s contract early. The Canadian captain after EM 2025 He will be a trainer.

The betting providers have a slightly different view and don’t think the DBB team’s medal chances are realistic. Germany is ninth among the favorites at 1:25 odds in TiBico. In the first place are USA (1:1.9), Canada (1:6.5), France (1:9), Australia (1:10), Slovenia (1:13), Spain (1:13), Serbia. (1:15) and Greece (1:17).

The chemistry between Germany coach Gordon Herbert and his player Dennis Schröder is perfect. © Soeren Stache/dpa

Basketball World Cup 2023: Mode

There are eight groups of four teams each. The first and second place finishers from each group advance to the main round, where four groups are drawn again. The first and second place finishers in the main round advance to the quarter-finals, followed by the semi-finals and finals. There are also placement games.

Basketball World Cup 2023: All teams and sports at a glance

Group A:

Angola

Dominican Republic

Philippines

Italy

Friday 25 August 2023 Angola Italy Friday 25 August 2023 Dom. Republic Philippines Sunday August 27, 2023 Philippines Angola Sunday August 27, 2023 Italy Dom. Republic tuesday 29 August 2023 Angola Dom. Republic tuesday 29 August 2023 Philippines Italy

Group B:

South Sudan

Serbia

China

Puerto Rico

Sat 26 Aug 2023 South Sudan Puerto Rico Sat 26 Aug 2023 Serbia China Monday 28 August 2023 China South Sudan Monday 28 August 2023 Puerto Rico Serbia Wednesday 30 August 2023 South Sudan Serbia Wednesday 30 August 2023 China Puerto Rico

Group C:

America (United States of America)

Jordan

Greece

New Zealand

Sat 26 Aug 2023 America New Zealand Sat 26 Aug 2023 Jordan Greece Monday 28 August 2023 Greece America Monday 28 August 2023 New Zealand Jordan Wednesday 30 August 2023 America Jordan Wednesday 30 August 2023 Greece New Zealand

Group D:

Egypt

Mexico

Montenegro

Lithuania

Friday 25 August 2023 Egypt Lithuania Friday 25 August 2023 Mexico Montenegro Sunday August 27, 2023 Montenegro Egypt Sunday August 27, 2023 Lithuania Mexico tuesday 29 August 2023 Egypt Mexico tuesday 29 August 2023 Montenegro Lithuania

Group E – “Germany” Group:

Germany

Finland

Australia

Japan

Friday 25 August 2023 Germany Japan Friday 25 August 2023 Finland Australia Sunday August 27, 2023 Australia Germany Sunday August 27, 2023 Japan Finland tuesday 29 August 2023 Germany Finland tuesday 29 August 2023 Australia Japan

Group F:

Slovenia

Cape Verde

Georgia

Venezuela

Sat 26 Aug 2023 Slovenia Venezuela Sat 26 Aug 2023 Cape Verde Georgia Monday 28 August 2023 Georgia Slovenia Monday 28 August 2023 Venezuela Cape Verde Wednesday 30 August 2023 Slovenia Cape Verde Wednesday 30 August 2023 Georgia Venezuela

Group G:

Iran

Spain

Ivory Coast

Brazil

Sat 26 Aug 2023 Iran Brazil Sat 26 Aug 2023 Spain Ivory Coast Monday 28 August 2023 Ivory Coast Iran Monday 28 August 2023 Brazil Spain Wednesday 30 August 2023 Iran Spain Wednesday 30 August 2023 Ivory Coast Brazil

Group H:

Canada

Latvia

Lebanon

France

Friday 25 August 2023 Canada France Friday 25 August 2023 Latvia Lebanon Sunday August 27, 2023 Lebanon Canada Sunday August 27, 2023 France Latvia tuesday 29 August 2023 Canada Latvia tuesday 29 August 2023 Lebanon France

Second Group Stage: Main Round

The top two teams in each group qualify for the second group stage. Four new groups of four have been created here. Teams have their points from the first group stage. Group winners and runners-up advance to the knockout rounds.

Primary Round Group I

First group A

First group B

The second group is A

The second group is B

Friday September 1, 2023 First group A The second group is B Friday September 1, 2023 First group B The second group is A Sunday September 3, 2023 The second group is A The second group is B Sunday September 3, 2023 First group B First group A

Main circuit board J

The first group is C

First group d

The second group is C

The second group d

Friday September 1, 2023 The first group is C The second group d Friday September 1, 2023 First group d The second group is C Sunday September 3, 2023 The second group is C The second group d Sunday September 3, 2023 First group d The first group is C

Main Circuit Committee K

The first group is E

First group F

The second group is E

The second group is F

Friday September 1, 2023 The first group is E The second group is F Friday September 1, 2023 First group F The second group is E Sunday September 3, 2023 The second group is E The second group is F Sunday September 3, 2023 First group F First group A

Main round group L

The first group is G

The first group H

The second group is G

The second group H

Friday September 1, 2023 The first group is G The second group H Friday September 1, 2023 The first group H The second group is G Sunday September 3, 2023 The second group is G The second group H Sunday September 3, 2023 The first group H The first group is G

quarter final

Tuesday September 05, 2023 First group I The second group is J Tuesday September 05, 2023 First group J The second group is I Wednesday 06 September 2023 First group K The second group L Wednesday 06 September 2023 The first group L Second group K

Employment Eligibility

September 07, 2023 Thursday Loser in Quarter Finals 1 Loser in Quarter Finals 3 September 07, 2023 Thursday Loser in Quarter Finals 2 Loser in Quarter Finals 4

semi-final

Friday 08 September 2023 Quarter Final Winner 1 Winner Quarter Final 3 Friday 08 September 2023 Quarter Final Winner 2 Quarter Final Winner 4th

Race for 5th place

September 09, 2023 Sat Winner placement game 1 Winner placement game 2

Game for 7th place

September 09, 2023 Sat Loser Placement Game 1 Loser Placement Game 2

Match for 3rd place

sunday September 10, 2023 Loser semi-final 1 Loser semi-final 2

Final

sunday September 10, 2023 Winner semi-final 1 Winner semi-final 2

