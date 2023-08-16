Who shows the games live on TV and stream?

The 19th World Cup of Basketball is going to be held soon. Germany is hoping to win a medal. When and where do the games take place and who broadcasts them?
MUNICH – The 19th Basketball World Championship runs from August 25 to September 10. This year, the co-hosts are Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia. Games in the Philippines are played in three different stadiums. Aside from the Philippine Arena in Bocao, the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City and the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila have also taken place. Additionally, matches will be held at the Okinawa Arena in Okinawa, Japan and the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Basketball World Cup 2023: Where are the games on TV and stream?
Magentasport. The streaming provider has again acquired the broadcast rights, as has EM. Fans can expect free games from the DBB team. However, games without German participation are only available with a subscription. However, it cannot be ruled out that selected games, especially Germany games, will still be shown on free TV. Due to its high popularity, RTL acquired a sub-license during the European Championships and broadcast some German games live.
Basketball World Cup 2023: What are Germany’s chances?
A medal is the goal – after all, there was bronze at the last European Championships. National coach Gordon Herbert is excited when talking about young basketball star Franz Wagner. “He has a huge influence on our game. With him and Dennis, we can have a two-headed monster.” 21-year-old Wagner and experienced captain Dennis Schröder (29) are the hope of the team. You have to lead the team to a medal. Surprisingly, the German Basketball Association recently extended Herbert’s contract early. The Canadian captain after EM 2025 He will be a trainer.
The betting providers have a slightly different view and don’t think the DBB team’s medal chances are realistic. Germany is ninth among the favorites at 1:25 odds in TiBico. In the first place are USA (1:1.9), Canada (1:6.5), France (1:9), Australia (1:10), Slovenia (1:13), Spain (1:13), Serbia. (1:15) and Greece (1:17).
Basketball World Cup 2023: Mode
There are eight groups of four teams each. The first and second place finishers from each group advance to the main round, where four groups are drawn again. The first and second place finishers in the main round advance to the quarter-finals, followed by the semi-finals and finals. There are also placement games.
Basketball World Cup 2023: All teams and sports at a glance
Group A:
Angola
Dominican Republic
Philippines
Italy
|Friday 25 August 2023
|Angola
|Italy
|Friday 25 August 2023
|Dom. Republic
|Philippines
|Sunday August 27, 2023
|Philippines
|Angola
|Sunday August 27, 2023
|Italy
|Dom. Republic
|tuesday 29 August 2023
|Angola
|Dom. Republic
|tuesday 29 August 2023
|Philippines
|Italy
Group B:
South Sudan
Serbia
China
Puerto Rico
|Sat 26 Aug 2023
|South Sudan
|Puerto Rico
|Sat 26 Aug 2023
|Serbia
|China
|Monday 28 August 2023
|China
|South Sudan
|Monday 28 August 2023
|Puerto Rico
|Serbia
|Wednesday 30 August 2023
|South Sudan
|Serbia
|Wednesday 30 August 2023
|China
|Puerto Rico
Group C:
America (United States of America)
Jordan
Greece
New Zealand
|Sat 26 Aug 2023
|America
|New Zealand
|Sat 26 Aug 2023
|Jordan
|Greece
|Monday 28 August 2023
|Greece
|America
|Monday 28 August 2023
|New Zealand
|Jordan
|Wednesday 30 August 2023
|America
|Jordan
|Wednesday 30 August 2023
|Greece
|New Zealand
Group D:
Egypt
Mexico
Montenegro
Lithuania
|Friday 25 August 2023
|Egypt
|Lithuania
|Friday 25 August 2023
|Mexico
|Montenegro
|Sunday August 27, 2023
|Montenegro
|Egypt
|Sunday August 27, 2023
|Lithuania
|Mexico
|tuesday 29 August 2023
|Egypt
|Mexico
|tuesday 29 August 2023
|Montenegro
|Lithuania
Group E – “Germany” Group:
Germany
Finland
Australia
Japan
|Friday 25 August 2023
|Germany
|Japan
|Friday 25 August 2023
|Finland
|Australia
|Sunday August 27, 2023
|Australia
|Germany
|Sunday August 27, 2023
|Japan
|Finland
|tuesday 29 August 2023
|Germany
|Finland
|tuesday 29 August 2023
|Australia
|Japan
Group F:
Slovenia
Cape Verde
Georgia
Venezuela
|Sat 26 Aug 2023
|Slovenia
|Venezuela
|Sat 26 Aug 2023
|Cape Verde
|Georgia
|Monday 28 August 2023
|Georgia
|Slovenia
|Monday 28 August 2023
|Venezuela
|Cape Verde
|Wednesday 30 August 2023
|Slovenia
|Cape Verde
|Wednesday 30 August 2023
|Georgia
|Venezuela
Group G:
Iran
Spain
Ivory Coast
Brazil
|Sat 26 Aug 2023
|Iran
|Brazil
|Sat 26 Aug 2023
|Spain
|Ivory Coast
|Monday 28 August 2023
|Ivory Coast
|Iran
|Monday 28 August 2023
|Brazil
|Spain
|Wednesday 30 August 2023
|Iran
|Spain
|Wednesday 30 August 2023
|Ivory Coast
|Brazil
Group H:
Canada
Latvia
Lebanon
France
|Friday 25 August 2023
|Canada
|France
|Friday 25 August 2023
|Latvia
|Lebanon
|Sunday August 27, 2023
|Lebanon
|Canada
|Sunday August 27, 2023
|France
|Latvia
|tuesday 29 August 2023
|Canada
|Latvia
|tuesday 29 August 2023
|Lebanon
|France
Second Group Stage: Main Round
The top two teams in each group qualify for the second group stage. Four new groups of four have been created here. Teams have their points from the first group stage. Group winners and runners-up advance to the knockout rounds.
Primary Round Group I
First group A
First group B
The second group is A
The second group is B
|Friday September 1, 2023
|First group A
|The second group is B
|Friday September 1, 2023
|First group B
|The second group is A
|Sunday September 3, 2023
|The second group is A
|The second group is B
|Sunday September 3, 2023
|First group B
|First group A
Main circuit board J
The first group is C
First group d
The second group is C
The second group d
|Friday September 1, 2023
|The first group is C
|The second group d
|Friday September 1, 2023
|First group d
|The second group is C
|Sunday September 3, 2023
|The second group is C
|The second group d
|Sunday September 3, 2023
|First group d
|The first group is C
Main Circuit Committee K
The first group is E
First group F
The second group is E
The second group is F
|Friday September 1, 2023
|The first group is E
|The second group is F
|Friday September 1, 2023
|First group F
|The second group is E
|Sunday September 3, 2023
|The second group is E
|The second group is F
|Sunday September 3, 2023
|First group F
|First group A
Main round group L
The first group is G
The first group H
The second group is G
The second group H
|Friday September 1, 2023
|The first group is G
|The second group H
|Friday September 1, 2023
|The first group H
|The second group is G
|Sunday September 3, 2023
|The second group is G
|The second group H
|Sunday September 3, 2023
|The first group H
|The first group is G
quarter final
|Tuesday September 05, 2023
|First group I
|The second group is J
|Tuesday September 05, 2023
|First group J
|The second group is I
|Wednesday 06 September 2023
|First group K
|The second group L
|Wednesday 06 September 2023
|The first group L
|Second group K
Employment Eligibility
|September 07, 2023 Thursday
|Loser in Quarter Finals 1
|Loser in Quarter Finals 3
|September 07, 2023 Thursday
|Loser in Quarter Finals 2
|Loser in Quarter Finals 4
semi-final
|Friday 08 September 2023
|Quarter Final Winner 1
|Winner Quarter Final 3
|Friday 08 September 2023
|Quarter Final Winner 2
|Quarter Final Winner 4th
Race for 5th place
|September 09, 2023 Sat
|Winner placement game 1
|Winner placement game 2
Game for 7th place
|September 09, 2023 Sat
|Loser Placement Game 1
|Loser Placement Game 2
Match for 3rd place
|sunday September 10, 2023
|Loser semi-final 1
|Loser semi-final 2
Final
|sunday September 10, 2023
|Winner semi-final 1
|Winner semi-final 2
