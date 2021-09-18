US Secretary of State Blinken at Ramstein 2021

US Secretary of State Blinken in Germany

On September 8, 2021, the US State Department published a brief overview of the German-American partnership on the occasion of US Secretary of State Blinken’s visit to Germany.

“We are working with our allies and partners to evacuate as many people as possible from Afghanistan, and we really appreciate Germany’s support and the tremendous efforts at RamsteinAirBase to support those seeking asylum.”

– US Secretary of State Blinken, August 23, 2021

US Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken traveled to the Federal Republic of Germany on September 8, 2021 to obtain an overview of the operation underway at Ramstein Air Force Base. Foreign Minister Blinken met with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and expressed his gratitude to him for Germany’s unwavering partnership over the past 20 years in Afghanistan and for the evacuation of people from Afghanistan.

The United States and Germany: Together for Common Objectives

The United States and the Federal Republic of Germany enjoy close relations and are members of an alliance based on a commitment to democracy, human rights, the rule of law, security, and prosperity. The United States and Germany work together in many multilateral institutions such as NATO, the G7, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, and the United Nations, as well as in the US-EU Partnership, to advance security, democratic values, and the rule of law around the world.

As committed and determined NATO allies, American and German soldiers have proudly served side by side in Afghanistan, and our two countries remain committed to closing down transatlantic defense cooperation. Joint exercises and skill development are regularly conducted at US military facilities in Germany. Germany participated in the Resolute Support mission as a framework and provided the second largest contingent of troops in Afghanistan after the United States.

The United States appreciates the reliable cooperation with Germany

The United States greatly appreciates Germany’s airlift support for people wishing to leave Afghanistan, including US nationals and vulnerable Afghans seeking protection.

We are grateful to be able to utilize facilities like Ramstein Air Force Base on this extensive evacuation mission, and we are determined to bring those in need to safety at their destinations in the United States and elsewhere.

More than 30,000 people are already on their way through Ramstein to the United States and other countries to start a new life there. This extraordinary and historical work of humanity will always remain in the memory.

original text: Minister Blinken travels to Germany