Wheelchair basketball players miss EM final – ZDFheute

German wheelchair basketball players missed out on the final at the European Championships in Rotterdam, thereby missing out on early qualification for the Paralympics in Paris 2024.

In the European Championship semi-finals they lost to Great Britain 34:57 (23:33). The third-place match for the bronze medal at the European Championships takes place against Spain on Friday.

Despite managing to beat the British women 48:43 in the group stage, the German women were clearly at a disadvantage in their second meeting at the European Championships.

Germany’s wheelchair basketball players advanced to the semi-finals of the European Para Championships in Rotterdam with a 69:63 victory over Italy. 08/16/2023 | 00:40 min

However, the Paralympics train has not started yet because of the defeat. By reaching the semi-finals, the German team could qualify for the final spots in the Paralympics through the repechage in April.

The men’s national team is likely to complete Paralympic qualification on Thursday. After defeating Italy (69-63) in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, they will face unbeaten Great Britain in the semifinals on Thursday.