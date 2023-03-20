Ice Hockey Tournament: Young talent Colin Ira showcases his skills in Canada

12-year-old Colin Ira has been playing ice hockey since he was three. Now he can fulfill his big dream and participate in the “Pee-Wee” Junior Tournament as part of the “Austria Stars” team in Canada. Austria placed second out of 30 U13 teams.

Leoben/Quebec. It was for a few years Colin Ross Dream big, dream big “Pee-wee” competition in Quebec To participate – the U13 youth tournament, in which ice hockey teams from all over the world meet, in which Austria is also represented with a team. That was last November Try the competition Brück an der Leitha and Colin, who plays for LE Kings Juniors at the Performance Center in Upper Styria, took part. Unfortunately, the 12-year-old tore his collateral ligament a while ago, which is why he was able to start training late. A rejection followed.

Enables short-term commitment travel

But fortunately, two and a half weeks before departure at the end of January, Colin received word that a malfunction was due. Post appointment became and Part of the “Austria Stars” team May be. “He was very happy,” says his mother Sabrina Ira. Parents gave the green flag. Colin’s adventure saw him make the most of it. “We had 100 percent confidence, no worries,” says the mother. A 12-year-old boy started the long journey along with the rest of the group and some parents.

Austria’s stars are sure to feature in the final

In total 30 teams from all over the world They competed against each other in the AA division. The first game was against Morrissey Nord-Est Barons and Colin Aira scored his first goal. However, the match ended in a 1:2 loss to Austria.

However, the Austrians did not let this defeat sit on them. All the other games were wins and Colin was able to show what he can do in these games as well. Austrian stars secured The final participationWhere on them Vermont Flames Academy Met “They fought bravely but lost 5-1,” said Colin’s parents, who streamed the game at home in Austria. The Austrian team succeeded Best second place.

They are “cool”.

For her time Two week stay Players were paired up with host families and had the opportunity to do activities with the group and explore the surrounding area. For example, there was a river cruise on the St. Lawrence River or a visit to an ice hockey game between the Quebec Ramparts and the Drummondville Voltaires. It’s a “Good experience“And “cool,” says Colin.

