American democracy mocked on Russian TV after Trump’s decision to remove him from the ballot in Colorado.

MOSCOW — The United States was mocked as a “banana republic” on Russian state television following a Colorado Supreme Court ruling barring former President Donald Trump from the 2024 US primaries.

Olga Skabeeva, host of the state television station “Rossia 1”, concluded in her broadcast on Wednesday (December 20) that things are not going well with democracy in the United States. Skabayeva, known as the “Iron Puppet of Putin TV” because of her reputation for spreading Russian President Vladimir Putin’s propaganda, said the ruling was proof that “America is becoming more and more of a banana republic.” The news website reported this Newsweek.

Broad support for Trump in Russia

Skapejeva’s “banana republic” remarks are strongly reminiscent of similar statements Trump has made about the U.S. Trump and his allies have repeatedly lashed out at the former president’s legal troubles — and accuse the U.S. judiciary of favoring bias. Democrats and US President Joe Biden.

The Rossiya 1 anchor has made no secret of his support for Trump in several previous broadcasts. A “60 Minutes” episode about the former president that Scabeeva hosted last year was titled “The Pursuit of America’s Chief Patriot.”

Russia’s state TV on Trump’s side

In another broadcast, Skabeeva is in the process of deciding whether Russia will “come [Trump] To be reappointed as President of the United States. He has also questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 US presidential election, while repeating Trump’s baseless claims that it was marred by massive fraud.

The Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday barred the former president from running in the 2024 primaries. In making its decision, the Supreme Court invoked the 14th Amendment, a rarely used sedition clause in the U.S. Constitution.

Trump has already announced that he will appeal the Colorado decision to the Supreme Court. (skr)