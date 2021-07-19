Gold Cup: USA and Canada with accelerating victories in the quarter-finals – football

The USA celebrated their 6-1 victory over Martinique in the Gold Cup in the second round of Group B.

Daryl Dyke opened the scoring in the 14th minute at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City. Samuel Camille (23) guarantees a 2-0 lead with an own goal before the end of the first half. Miles Robinson (50th place) increased to 3-0 before Dyke netted for the second time after nine minutes. In the 64th minute, Emmanuel Riviere scored a penalty kick to make the score 4-1. Gyasi Zardes (70) and Nicholas Giacchini (90) get the final score.

Before that, Canada triumphed in a turbulent match with a 4-1 victory over Haiti. In the fifth minute, Stephen Ostakio converted a direct free kick and made the Canadians cheer for the first time. Kyle Larrain (51) increased to 2-0 shortly after the break.

After just five minutes, Stéphane reduced Lambésse to 1:2 and gave the islanders hope. But after many missed opportunities, Larren (74) took a penalty for the initial decision. Francois Dulles sees red in the 78th minute, and Junior Howlett (79) converts the resulting penalty to make the score 4-1.

Canada tops the table thanks to 8 goals scored against the United States, who also have 6 points and a goal difference of +6, but scored a goal less. The two teams are already qualified for the quarter-finals and will meet in a head-to-head duel for the top spot on Sunday.

