AEW – ‘AEW Rampage #105’ Free Full Length – Reasons to Join AEW UK & Canada Rankings Roderick Strong

Roderick Strong was a guest on the AEW No Holds Off podcast this week and talked about his move from WWE to AEW.

Last August (2022) I got injured and was out for a while. At the end of the year, my contract with WWE expired. It was one of those situations where I was in rehab, in good shape, but not quite sure where I was going. I spoke to both companies with someone representing me. […] I wanted to be with my friends and my wife [Marina Shafir] will be together. AEW reminded me of what I loved about Ring of Honor, “everyone wants to do better.” You hear all kinds of things, but since I’ve been here it’s always been: “How can we do this better? It comes from everyone, and for the most part, it’s very encouraging. In my personal experience, I feel more comfortable in such an environment. It’s like college for me. It’s not that strict, but if you do the things you’re supposed to do, you’ll be successful and help the company. That’s the whole point, right? We are here to improve the organization and do what is asked. When I finally made that decision, when I got the opportunity and knew I was going to do something with Adam in AEW, I was really excited. Two days after my son’s birthday. The timing was perfect for everything. It was very emotional. After a few days I couldn’t digest it all. Sometimes it still doesn’t feel real. It was a long road but we did it and it was great to debut with Adam in that position.

– The 02 August 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite premiered in the UK on 04 August 2023 (from 11:25pm UK time) on ITV4, watched by 108,000 viewers. Compared to the previous week (147,000 viewers from 9 p.m.), the number of viewers dropped significantly.

The July 28 edition of “AEW Rampage” aired in the UK on August 1 from 11:40 p.m., meanwhile saw 56,000 viewers (previous week: 72,000 viewers from midnight). Meanwhile, the July 29 edition of AEW Clash aired in the UK on August 2 from 11pm onwards. 57,000 viewers watched the show (previous week: 72,000 viewers from midnight).

On TSN3 in Canada, the same “Dynamite” edition on August 02, 2023 was seen by 81,300 viewers, 52,700 of whom were in the key Canadian target group P25-54 (109,300 viewers the previous week, of which 52,700 were P25-54).

By comparison: The July 31, 2023 edition of “RAW” was watched by 155,500 viewers in Canada, including 57,900 in the Canadian core audience P25-54. The August 1, 2023 edition of NXT was watched by 59,100 viewers, including 26,200 in the Canadian core audience P25-54. On August 4, 2023, “Smackdown” was tuned in by 133,300 viewers, including 43,000 in P25-54.

– “DMAX Wrestling DE” channel has now made available the current version of “AEW Rampage” from last week on YouTube. So, if you haven’t had a chance to watch the show yet, you can watch it for free here:

