Weak earthquake of magnitude 2.5 – 9 km northeast of Davis Lake, California, on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 9:54 p.m. local time

Weak earthquake of magnitude 2.5 at a depth of 5 km
3. September 04:57 UTC: First message: VolcanoDiscovery after 3 minutes.
3. September 04:59: New primary data source: USGS
3. September 05:05: Fate has been recalculated from 2.6 to 2.5. The earthquake focus was recalculated from 7.6 to 5.0 km (4.7 to 3.1 mi). The epicenter was corrected 8.2 km (5.1 mi) northwest.
Date and time: September 3, 2021 04:54:20 UTC –
Local time in the epicenter: Thursday 2 September. 2021 21:54 (GMT -7)
Size: 2.5
Earthquake depth: 5.0 km
The epicenter geogr. wide length: 39.9574°N / 120.4537°W (California, USA)
Seismic opposite pole: 39,957°S / 59,546°E
Nearest volcano: Lassen (107 km / 66 miles)
Nearby places and cities:
10 km northeast of Lake Davis (bang: 45) -> earthquake is near!
16 km north Portola (pop: 1900) -> earthquake is near!
38 km east East Quincy (pop: 2490) -> earthquake is near!
51 km northwest Cold Springs (Nevada) (Pop: 8.540) -> Nearby earthquakes!
54 km southeast Susanville (Lassen County) (Pop count: 15200) -> Near earthquake!
70 km northwest Sun Valley (Washoe County, Nevada) (pop: 19300) -> earthquake is near!
72 km west northwest Spanish Springs (Washoe County, Nevada) (bang: 15100) -> earthquake is near!
73 km northwest Reno (Nevada) (bang: 241400) -> earthquake is near!
74 km northwest of Truckee (pop: 16300) -> earthquakes nearby!
76 km northwest Sparks (Nevada) (pop: 96100) -> earthquake is near!
a clear sky 11.1 °C (52 F), Humidity: 42%, Wind: 1 m/s (3 knots) from SW
Primary data source: USGS (US Geological Survey)
Estimated earthquake energy: 3.5 x 108 Joules (98.6 kWh) More information
Compare earthquake data from different agencies
Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.
|succumb to
|Depth
|your location
|those
|2.5
|5 km
|9 km four from Lake Davis, California
|USGS
|2.5
|5 km
|Northern California
|EMSC
User ratings for this earthquake (3)
Earthquakes of this magnitude (2.5) can only be perceived by people under favorable conditions (near the epicenter) and under calm environmental conditions, for example sitting on the ground.
Portola / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Shaking and Rolling / 2-5 seconds
Gainesville Mild vibration (MMI IV)
Previous earthquakes in the same area
