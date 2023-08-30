Unforgettable destination: The Olympic second wall hangs skates

Ice hockey professional Frank Mauer has ended his active career. His goal against Canada in the 2018 Winter Olympics semi-final will always be remembered.

Mauer confirmed the end of his active career to “Mannheimer Morgen”. “When I started playing ice hockey, I would never have dreamed of having a career like this. But now it’s time to do something new,” said the 35-year-old striker. He wants to stay connected with the game in the field of player agent.

Mauer was part of the silver team in PyeongChang that reached the 2018 Olympic final in a sensational fashion. In the semi-final against Canada, the forward particularly shone with a goal when he slipped the puck through his legs and then into the net. It was an interim 3-0 for the DEB selection, who were frantic at times against the record world champions. In the end, Germany won 4:3, but lost the final against Russia 1:2.

During his time in the DEL, Mauer mainly played for Adler Mannheim (2007 to 2015) and EHC Red Bull Munich (2015 to 2022). With Mannheim he became German champion in 2015, and with Munich he celebrated a hat-trick of titles between 2016 and 2018. Last season, Mauer played for Eisbären Berlin. In total he made 658 appearances in the main round of the DEL, plus 128 play-off games.