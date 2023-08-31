Fewer migrants cross the English Channel to the UK

A group of migrants, believed to be migrants, cross the English Channel in a small boat bound for Dover from the French coast. © dpa / Gareth Fuller/PA Wire/dpa

Fewer migrants have crossed the English Channel to Great Britain this year than in 2022. The PA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing data from the British Home Office, that 20,100 people have reached the southern English coast so far. This is 20 percent less than the 25,000 in the same period last year. About 300 migrants arrived on Tuesday.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak He had announced that he would “stop the boats”. The Conservative government leader recently said declining immigration numbers show his plan to crack down on immigrants with tougher laws is working. Anyone who enters Great Britain “illegally” should be jailed and deported as soon as possible – regardless of the circumstances and with no chance of asylum in Great Britain. However, experts point out that the weather in the English Channel was worse this year, so fewer people risked the dangerous crossing from France.

Sacha Deshmukh, head of Amnesty International’s UK division, said of the continued high numbers: “This is another reminder that the government’s failed immigration policy has not stopped people making the dangerous journeys to seek asylum to apply.”

A key Brexit promise is tighter control of immigration to the UK. Since then, many people have entered the country illegally. This is because there is no longer a withdrawal agreement with the EU country.

