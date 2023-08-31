Fewer migrants cross the English Channel to the UK

England
A group of migrants, believed to be migrants, cross the English Channel in a small boat bound for Dover from the French coast.
Fewer migrants have crossed the English Channel to Great Britain this year than in 2022. The PA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing data from the British Home Office, that 20,100 people have reached the southern English coast so far. This is 20 percent less than the 25,000 in the same period last year. About 300 migrants arrived on Tuesday.
Sacha Deshmukh, head of Amnesty International’s UK division, said of the continued high numbers: “This is another reminder that the government’s failed immigration policy has not stopped people making the dangerous journeys to seek asylum to apply.”
A key Brexit promise is tighter control of immigration to the UK. Since then, many people have entered the country illegally. This is because there is no longer a withdrawal agreement with the EU country.
