UK: British Defense Secretary Posts

FILE – Great Britain’s Defense Secretary Ben Wallace speaks during an interview at the British Embassy in Berlin. Photo: Christophe Gateau/dpa Keystone

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has resigned after four years in the post. Wallace wrote in a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday that he decided to do so after careful consideration. Wallace announced his resignation in mid-July.

“After so many years, it was time to invest in areas of my life that I had neglected and explore new opportunities,” Wallace said.

Wallace took up the post in 2019, then under Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He later retained a ministerial position in his Conservative colleague Liz Truss’s government and Sunak’s current cabinet.

Meanwhile, Wallace was considered a candidate for the post of head of government, but declined. He was ambitious for the post of NATO Secretary General. However, Jens Stoltenberg’s hopes of succeeding him did not materialize.

SDA