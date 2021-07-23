Canada: Giant sturgeon fishing “Pig Nose” in the Fraser River

The Pig Nose, a feral sturgeon with a pig-nosed, is the mascot of the sturgeon in the vast Fraser River basin in western Canada. Meanwhile, some hunters were lucky enough to get the giant, which weighs about 700 pounds and is more than three meters long, on the hook. However, the fish seems to have a special relationship with fishing guide Nick McCabe.

Nick first caught a sturgeon with a pig’s snout (hence the nickname “Pig Nose”) in August 2016. In October 2017, a sturgeon with an identification feature was discovered again by Nick. Then the Pig Nose disappeared into the murky waters of the Fraser River. This year Nick managed to catch the fish for the third time. On Canada’s Fraser River, fishermen must release all sturgeon unharmed immediately after being caught.

The big catch can be admired on Facebook – the River Monster Adventures page regularly features impressive catch from the Fraser River.

Sturgeon on the Fraser River: Preferably with a guide

Fishing for sturgeon on the Fraser River has a long tradition. Anglers from all over the world who want to compete with the wild giant sturgeon have come to the right place on the Fraser River in the Canadian province of British Columbia.

However, catching sturgeon there on your own means looking for a needle in a haystack. That is why you should entrust yourself to a guiding company. There are many of them in the Abbotsford/Chilewack area, the sturgeon center there.

Big success with bottom fishing

Bottom fishing is the preferred method for sturgeon fishing. You fish with pieces of salmon, and in the spring also with olachon, a kind of mollusk that goes to the river to spawn. Sacks of orange-sized rye also tempt rustic sturgeon to hook. Bites are usually very cautious. One hardly doubts that such a large fish can bite discreetly! However, after the first try, you can quickly feel what is hanging on the hook. The larger sturgeon fight spectacularly and often jump several times during the fight.

Canadians are aware of their precious hunting resources, which they carefully guard. Accordingly, fishermen are keen to deal with fish. After hunting, sturgeons are usually marked with small transmitters on the headstock, which then allow to draw conclusions about the recaptures. In addition, strict catch and release is applied. When it comes to large fish over two meters in length, guides love to go to the beach to take some pictures. Then the fish are allowed to swim again.