Britain sends destroyers to the Black Sea

Great Britain wants to send two warships to the Black Sea. The Sunday Times reported. It is a question of supporting NATO partner Ukraine.

The British government will launch warships across the Bosphorus in May amid escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia. This is what was reported by the British “Sunday Times” newspaper, quoting high-ranking marine officials.

The country wanted to show its solidarity with Ukraine and its NATO allies. A Type 45 destroyer armed with anti-aircraft missiles and a Type 23 submarine defense frigate will leave the Royal Navy carrier group in the Mediterranean and travel across the Bosphorus to the Black Sea. The United States canceled a similar project after Russian protests.

Tensions with Russia

The background to this is the tension between Russia and Ukraine. There were troop movements on the Russian side in the border area. Ukraine is a partner country of NATO, but it is not a member.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is demanding more commitment from the German federal government. “On the one hand, we expect the German government to issue a blatant public warning to President Putin and to clearly describe all the painful consequences of a new military invasion,” said Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany, Andrei Melnik, according to a preliminary report issued by the Foreign Ministry. “Welt am Sonntag” before a video meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this text mentioned Ukraine as a member of NATO. This is not the case. Please excuse me for the error.