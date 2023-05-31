Bypasses also in Germany

Analysis of Google search results shows that online searches for “Google Bard VPN” increased by 1,190% worldwide as the ChatGPT competitor is spread across 180 regions and countries – excluding the EU, Canada, Hong Kong and China. Access in Germany is also possible with a VPN.

An analysis by VPN Overview shows that online searches for “Google Cool VPN” increased 12x more than average in a single day. Searches for “Google Bard” are up 552% globally, and searches for “Access Google Bard” are up 632% since the AI-powered chatbot went live.

Google Bard is currently only available in a few regions, including the United States and the United Kingdom, but not Canada, Hong Kong, China, or European Union countries.

These are the 5 most searched countries for VPN access to Google Bard according to Google Trends:

Portugal

Switzerland

Norway

Holland

Italy

Arguably the biggest competitor to ChatGPT, Bard AI can help users answer queries, create unique content, and translate languages. The most important questions in the FAQ.

What can Google Bard do? Google Bard is an experimental AI chatbot developed by Google. It serves as a powerful AI assistant, generating texts on various topics and helping with tasks such as programming. Powered by advanced language models including LaMDA and PaLM 2, Bard delivers a natural, conversational experience. It is available in 180 countries and three languages. Can You Use Google Cool With a VPN? Yes, Google Bard can be accessed through a VPN. Since Google Bard is not available in many countries, many people have to use VPN to access Google Bard. To do this, you need a reliable VPN that provides servers with access to Google Bard. See also The US National Guard is still in the Capitol for the time being | Offline America | DW Why isn’t Google Bar currently supported in my country? Google Bard is currently available in English, Japanese, and Korean in more than 180 countries and regions. However, it is not available in the European Union, Canada, Hong Kong, and China. Bard’s absence from the EU is due to its compliance with the stringent data protection requirements of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Is Google Bard free? Yes, Google Bard is currently available for free. Users in certain regions can access and use the AI ​​service without going through the queue.

How to access Google Bard from Germany

1. Sign up for a VPN

The first step is to sign up for a VPN. Simply select the plan, provide your email address, choose a payment method, and complete the payment. Once payment is approved, go to step 2. Some VPNs offer free access, but always do your research first and make sure you sign up for a reputable VPN before giving out your details.

2. Install a VPN on your device

Follow your VPN provider’s step-by-step installation instructions.

3. Install a VPN with the appropriate VPN server communicate

Follow your VPN provider’s step-by-step installation instructions. Next, connect to the VPN server. Choose the server location where Google Bard is available. It is available in the United States, for example. So if you want to connect to a server in that region, just look for the United States in the Locations tab and click on any US VPN server to connect. Once connected, you can access Bard.

Image source: Surfshark

4. Visit Google Bard

You can now visit and use the Google Bard website with a secure and fast connection.

Google Bard is part of the new wave of AI technologies, but it’s not for everyone. Google Trends shows users trying to access it from countries that aren’t currently available, with searches skyrocketing on the day of publication. Access is relatively easy with a VPN. Achten Sie nur darauf, dass Sie einen vertrauenswürdigen Anbieter wahlen, bevor Sie Ihre daten angeben, und denken Sie daran, dass Sie bei einigen VPNs kostenlosen Zugang erhalten können, indem Sie sich für eine 30-tägige Testphase anden und Ihr Abonnement vor Blauf of test phase to resign.