Brunn’s power outage is currently on 05.08.2022: there are blackouts here

On Thursday morning, a power outage occurred in Brunn, ZIP Code 93164. Other parts of the area are currently affected by disruptions to the power grid. All information about the power outage in Brunn, which has been around since August 4, 2022 and how you can optimally prepare, can be found here on news.de

Power outage and maintenance in Bron currently

In Brünn, Bavaria, homes are cut off for only 9 minutes per year. In all other federal states, too, downtime is limited to a few minutes. The portal Störsauskunft.de is currently reporting the total of two interference suppression operations for the Brunn region and the surrounding area, which are processed by the network operator Bayernwerk Netz GmbH. In the following overview you will find all the information about crash reports in the region.

The following bugs are currently available in Brunn on August 5th 2022

Network problems are currently spreading across the region Laaberer Weg (within a radius of about 1 km) in Pettenhof, Brunn in the administrative district “Laaber (VGem)” (postal code 93164, district Regensburg). Unfortunately, no detailed information is available from the responsible network administrator Bayernwerk Netz GmbH. The difficulties are known since 04/08/2022 at 07:28. Specialists are responsible for correction, restoration should be completed by 03:10 am.

In addition, network problems extend across the region Eglsee, Brunn in the administrative district “Laaber (VGem)” (zip code 93164, Regensburg district). Unfortunately, no detailed information is available from the responsible network administrator Bayernwerk Netz GmbH. The difficulties have been known since August 4, 2022 at 8:03 pm. A team of technicians is currently correcting the cause and recovery should take place as soon as possible.

(Last update: 05.08.2022 01:19)

Bruun Power Outage Reporting: How do I find out who is responsible for correcting the error?

You must have one power outage If affected, keep calm and check if the fuse in the fuse box has blown due to overload, for example. Do not report a power outage to the police or rescue co-ordination centers of the fire brigade immediately, as most of the time it is not an emergency. So the correct address is your power supply.

You can find the Baernerwerk Netz bug-clearing hotline here.

What to do in the event of a large-scale power outage

If you or even a larger area is affected by a power outage, the authorities recommend the following: In such a situation, it is important to be aware of the situation in your area. Check the media, listen to local radio stations, or read online. Here at news.de you will always find the current situation in your city. Only in exceptional emergencies, please call the emergency numbers 110 (police) and 112 (firefighters). If the error is not widely known, report the details to your power grid operator. Reduce your consumption of electricity and water to a minimum. Finally, in the event of long-term failures, inquire about the locations of information centers set up by the authorities.

Blackouts in Germany: what happens if there is no electricity in all areas?

The dependence of modern societies on electricity is now very high. We’ll notice it right after a widespread power outage. Communication sources such as TV and internet are no longer working, and our cell phones can no longer be used after a few hours. Traffic lights and EC devices are down, and hospitals are running on emergency power. Already in the first days after the collapse, serious health problems appeared in medical facilities and broiler farms, water and waste disposal collapsed. Food reserves are gradually running out in supermarkets and private households. In this critical situation, panic increases among the population and crime also increases. After about a week, even the last of the big data centers have to give up. In this worst-case scenario, German nuclear power plants are in serious danger of failing, as adequate cooling of the reactors can no longer be guaranteed.

Follow news.de already in Facebook And the Youtube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos, great contests and a direct line to the editorial team.

+++ Editorial note: This text has been created on the basis of current data with the help of artificial intelligence. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected] +++

ROJ / news.de