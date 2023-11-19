Manchester City after Haaland left with only 13 players on the field

Manchester, United Kingdom) – after International break It is the absolute top game Premier League In the program: The first is Manchester City, facing the second from Liverpool. But City coach Pep Guardiola (52 years old) has many concerns.

Pep Guardiola (52 years old) must think about how to deal with the remaining forces. (Archive photo) © OLI SCARFF / AFP

Injury to ensure Citizen’s goal, Erling Haaland. The Norwegian national team, which has already missed qualifying for the European Championship in Germany, will have to do without the star on Sunday against Scotland. The Norwegian injured his knee in an unimportant friendly match against the Faroe Islands. A Premier League appearance is also doubtful. Guardiola is now in real trouble. In addition to Haaland, Ederson (30), Nathan Ake (38), Mateo Kovacic (29) and Mateus Nunes (25) were injured during the international break. Kevin De Bruyne (32), Sergio Gomez (23) and John Stones (29) were injured before the international break. Effectively, there are only 13 suitable fielders. International football

“The funny joke has gone too far”: fan rumors about the dead boy (†6) Pep Guardiola said: “We have a lot of injured players and others who have played a lot of minutes with their national teams and need to rest.”Marka“according to.

Pressure on players has been a thorn in Jurgen Klopp’s side for a long time. (Archive photo) © OLI SCARFF / AFP

Because even if Haaland recovers and is able to play, it is also a matter of avoiding new injuries. “Otherwise we will get into trouble,” the former Bayern coach said. The 52-year-old agrees with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, 56, on one thing: the pressure on the players is too high. In August, Pep criticized the increasing pressure on players, which leads to more and more injuries. The Spaniard said angrily, “Because the show must go on. This is a losing battle until the players resist and say we will not play. They are looking for quantity, not quality.” International football

The highest points deduction in the history of the English Premier League: traditional clubs are disrupted! Players such as Gundogan, who now plays for Barcelona, ​​and Haaland played more than 50 matches last season. Jurgen Klopp has often criticized the high pressure on the professionals. “There’s only one direction this goes: against the wall,” Klopp shot at UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, 55, last year. even if Former Borussia Dortmund coach He also has a few injured players in his squad, and the signs are currently looking better for Liverpool.

“Award-winning music trailblazer. Gamer. Lifelong alcohol enthusiast. Thinker. Passionate analyst.”