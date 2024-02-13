After decades in the United States: Dolph Lundgren is now an American citizen

Dolph Lundgren is now an American citizen. The Swedish action star has been naturalized with his Norwegian wife, Emma Krökdahl. The “Rocky” star was a student in the USA in the 1970s.
After spending a long period in the United States, Dolph Lundgren (66) can now call himself an American citizen. As I mentioned peopleThe Swedish national was naturalized in Los Angeles on Monday. The magazine showed pictures of the action star holding the American flag and official documents. In another photo, Lundgren raises his right hand to swear an oath to the US Constitution. “It's about time,” the “Rocky” star said.
