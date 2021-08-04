Switzerland eases entry restrictions for travelers from Great Britain, India and Nepal

The Swiss Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) has announced that fully vaccinated travelers who have recovered from COVID-19 from the UK, India and Nepal are no longer subject to testing and self-isolation.

The decision, which will go into effect today, August 4, comes after the three countries were removed from the Swiss list of countries with a virus variant of concern, according to SchengenVisaInfo.com.

Based on the newly announced rules, individuals entering from the UK, India and Nepal by car, train, plane or bus are exempt from all coronavirus restrictions as long as they have a certificate of vaccination, a negative COVID-19 test result or present medically. Evidence that the carrier has recovered from the disease.

Anyone entering Switzerland by plane, including children, must fill out an entry form.

Vaccinated travelers arriving from the United Kingdom, India, Nepal or any other country accepted into Switzerland are considered fully vaccinated if they complete vaccination with one of the vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) or the World Health Organization (WHO). (the).

>> COVID-19 vaccines approved for travel to Switzerland

For anyone wishing to travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, a New tool developed by VisaGuide.World It helps travelers to verify that the destination they are about to visit is recognized as a valid vaccination certificate with the vaccine they have received.

For those who wish to present a return certificate upon entry, the Swiss authorities have decided that this document will be available from the eleventh validNS One day after receiving a positive test result for coronavirus. In addition, the Recovery Certificate is valid for 180 days in Switzerland.

People who are traveling by air or from another viral area and are unable to provide a certificate of vaccination or recovery can submit a negative COVID-19 test result. It was emphasized that the PCR test result must be done within 72 hours prior to entry, while the rapid antigen test must be available within 48 hours prior to arrival.

“Are you not completely immune or unable to prove that you have recovered from COVID-19 in the past six months? In the following cases, you will have to provide evidence of a negative PCR test (not to exceed 72 hours) or a rapid antigen test (no older than 48 Stunde,” Note bag.

Children under 16 years of age are exempt from the test requirement.

>> Traveling to Switzerland in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic: a complete guide