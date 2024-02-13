The palace publishes the details of the coronation

The coronation of King Charles III should be a big celebration – for three days. The palace reveals how.

Charles III is scheduled to be crowned with a grand concert and street parties across the UK. From 6 to 8 May. According to the palace, the coronation ceremony will be held at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday morning. There the Archbishop of Canterbury will crown Charles and Queen Camilla.

Charles and Camilla will walk from Buckingham Palace to the church in what is called the “King's Parade.” The monarch's current role in service must be shown. We will look forward, but also uphold tradition. After that, we return to the palace with some family members – this procession is called the “coronation procession.” The royal family will then appear on the balcony.

The coronation of Charles III is the first in Britain in 70 years. His mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was also crowned at Westminster Abbey on 2 June 1953. She died on 8 September 2022, making Charles king.

Harry and Meghan's engagement is unconfirmed

It is unclear which family members will accompany Charles and Camilla to the palace after the service. However, it can be assumed that the King's eldest son and heir to the throne, Prince William, and his wife, Princess Kate, will be there. However, it is questionable whether his youngest son, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan, were invited. Harry has recently accused his family in interviews, series and in his autobiography, "The Reserve," among other things, of informing the press about internal matters.

Heads of state from around the world and tens of thousands of people are expected to arrive in London for the coronation weekend. Following Saturday's concert, a concert with “world music icons and contemporary stars” will be held at Windsor Castle on Sunday evening. Thousands of tickets will be drawn. In addition, a “Coronation Choir” will be formed from members of several private choirs.

During the day on Sundays, the palace hosts the “Grand Coronation Lunch”, street parties and tea parties. There are said to be thousands of events across the country.