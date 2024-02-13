Preview of the new HBO series – mobiFlip.de

The year is coming to an end and Warner released a small preview of next year this week. But not only that, this teaser also confirms that some of the popular series will not be coming until 2025.

These include The Last of Us, Euphoria, and The White Lotus. This has already been hinted at, but now it's finally official. However, House of the Dragon, True Detective: Night Country, The Regime, and more are scheduled to premiere in 2024.

This short teaser shows that HBO still has quality series in its lineup, many of which will end up on our watchlist. Let's see how long the deal lasts, but the series will still be available on Sky/WOW in 2024.

Max, the streaming service that exclusively shows the HBO series, is still not available in Germany. The beginning is planned for us, but it will take some time. In fact, I don't care who shows the series in the end, the only thing that matters is that the quality improves. But it's been another year without 4K on WOW.