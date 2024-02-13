February 13, 2024

Preview of the new HBO series – mobiFlip.de

Ulva Robson February 13, 2024 1 min read

The year is coming to an end and Warner released a small preview of next year this week. But not only that, this teaser also confirms that some of the popular series will not be coming until 2025.

These include The Last of Us, Euphoria, and The White Lotus. This has already been hinted at, but now it's finally official. However, House of the Dragon, True Detective: Night Country, The Regime, and more are scheduled to premiere in 2024.

This short teaser shows that HBO still has quality series in its lineup, many of which will end up on our watchlist. Let's see how long the deal lasts, but the series will still be available on Sky/WOW in 2024.

Max, the streaming service that exclusively shows the HBO series, is still not available in Germany. The beginning is planned for us, but it will take some time. In fact, I don't care who shows the series in the end, the only thing that matters is that the quality improves. But it's been another year without 4K on WOW.

PlayStation Pulse Explore in testing: How good are the PS5 headphones?

PlayStation Sony Pulse Explore Header

Unfortunately, Sony has decided not to use an open Bluetooth standard for the PlayStation 5, which is a major point of criticism for me. You can update it using a bluetooth dongle, but something like this […]December 6, 2023 Read now →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

10 facts about the classic Wham's Christmas game

February 13, 2024 Ulva Robson
3 min read

Prince William does not want to meet Prince Harry

February 12, 2024 Ulva Robson
2 min read

Only about 24 hours later, Prince Harry will leave Great Britain again.

February 12, 2024 Ulva Robson

You may have missed

4 min read

A new attempt to land privately on the moon: an American company dares to try

February 13, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Preview of the new HBO series – mobiFlip.de

February 13, 2024 Ulva Robson
4 min read

Climate change: the era of bad surprises

February 13, 2024 Faye Stephens
5 min read

Adventure Türkiye – Künzler: Playing with stress, language problems and lack of visits home – Sports

February 13, 2024 Eileen Curry